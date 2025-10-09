How to play Haunted Havoc LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The Haunted Havoc LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies brings players a challenging new avenue with faster zombies right from the start. The limited-time mode is a part of The Haunting of Call of Duty event. Players will notice that zombie health has been reduced for faster eliminations up until round 15. While it becomes easier to eliminate them initially, it's also more difficult to survive them as their damage output increases faster.

This article will explain how you can dive into the brand-new Haunted Havoc LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Haunted Havoc LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to play

Facing a horde of zombies gets more difficult in the new LTM (Image via Activision)

Playing the Haunted Havoc LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies is easy. Here are some steps you can follow to start:

Go to the Black Ops 6 Zombies Main Menu .

. Next, click on Select Mission , and you will see all your available game modes. This includes Haunted Havoc; click on it.

, and you will see all your available game modes. This includes Haunted Havoc; click on it. Next, you can pick between playing solo or with a squad .

. Finally, pick one of the six maps the game mode is available on and the match will start.

The Haunted Havoc LTM in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 6 is available across all six maps, including Reckoning, Shattered Veil, The Tomb, Citadelle des Morts, Terminus, and Liberty Falls. This gives players a vast variety to choose from and the chance to challenge themselves on all the terrains and familiar places.

The way this mode works is the same for all the maps. Here are the enemies you will be taking on.

Enemies to look out for in the Haunted Havoc LTM

In a normal BO6 Zombies game, the undead start with lower strength and are easier to eliminate. As the rounds progress, they get stronger and faster with each wave. However, this is not the case for the Haunted Havoc LTM in Black Ops 6.

Within this mode, the zombies will be quick and highly aggressive from the very beginning. Their damage output will also increase drastically as the rounds progress. However, for the first 15 rounds, their health will deplete faster.

You will also have to battle enemies like Mimics, Jack-o’-Lanterns, and the forced Rampage Inducer. You can also complete the main quests within the mode, earning you rewards such as 5 unique GobbleGums, an Ultra Gobblegum, and finally, 15,000 XP per map.

The Haunting of Call of Duty event is a Halloween event that arrived in BO6 Season 6 on October 9, 2025. So far, an end date has yet to be confirmed for the event.

