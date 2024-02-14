How to play Rogue Signal Public Event in Warzone?

Rogue Signal is the most recent public event in Warzone that was launched alongside the latest Season 2 update. It has a pretty straightforward ruleset that benefits the top performers in an online lobby but is only active for a limited duration.

This event has different objectives, so you might encounter separate challenges in other lobbies. However, there is no penalty for not being in the winners bracket in this event, so you can simply choose not to participate.

Warzone Season 2 was a massive update as it brought back Fortune’s Keep alongside the ranked mode and various changes. Rogue Signal is another such addition that was brought to entertain the community with fast-paced challenges and in-match rewards. Since it is a public event, there is no special entry cost.

This article will highlight how you can play Rogue Signal public event in Warzone.

Best way to play Rogue Signal in Warzone

Expand Tweet

Here is how you can make the most out of the latest Warzone Season 2 public event called Rogue Signal:

Launch the game and enter any playlist with Fortune’s Keep map.

Once ready, queue for a match and wait to load into a lobby.

After that, dive towards a safe Point of Interest (POI) and secure some weapons for the immediate gunfights.

The public event will start randomly, and you will receive a notification. You can spot a leaderboard with a certain objective that needs to be completed.

As you progress, your team will start ranking higher on the board. This is a match-wide challenge, so everyone can participate by completing the objective.

Note that even if you do not complete the challenge, there will be no punishments or disadvantages for you. The developers introduced this entire public event to create a rush in the lobbies where everyone competed against each other on the map.

What is Rogue Signal in Warzone?

Expand Tweet

It is a simple public event in Activision’s battle royale where players in a match are given a chance to complete a simple objective within 90 seconds. The challenge might be to collect the most cash, open the most caches, kill as many operators as possible, or even deal the most damage. The leaderboard will display the name of the squad doing the best, and at the end of the event, the top three teams will be rewarded.

However, all the rewards can only be used in the same match and do not carry over to the next.

What are the rewards of Rogue Signal public event?

Expand Tweet

You can secure a large amount of XP, Cash loot, and the location of a special reward cache on the map. This crate contains one Wonder Weapon from the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode and can only be used in the same match.

Check out Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

February 13 patch notes and bug fixes || Best Sniper Rifle in Season 2 || Most meta RAM-7 loadout || Best sniper support loadout || Best SMG tier list in Season 2