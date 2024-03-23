Many free rewards are available in Warzone Mobile during its launch week, including the 5.11 Stryker Operator skin. The new mobile game brings a plethora of content for long-time Call of Duty players to enjoy, including the fan-favorite Verdansk and Rebirth Island. It joined Call of Duty Mobile as one of the CoD titles in the mobile platform.

Unfortunately, the Stryker Operator skin is only available for US players. If you are living in the area, do not miss out on this free reward.

Here's how you can get the free Operator skin on Warzone Mobile.

How to get the free 5.11 Stryker Operator skin in Warzone Mobile

It's easy to unlock the 5.11 Stryker Operator skin in Warzone Mobile. Follow the steps below to get it for free:

Text STRYKER and send it to 29683. Wait for the code to be sent to your inbox. Copy the code. Head to the Call of Duty website and log in to your Activision account. Go to the Promotions tab and select Redeem Code. Enter the Code in the space provided. Select your platform (iOS or Android) then choose "Redeem Code." Wait for the confirmation that the skin has been made available to your account.

After you have received the confirmation, the skin should be available to use in Warzone Mobile.

The 5.11 Stryker is an Operator skin for Fender. It is currently accessible for use only in Warzone Mobile, but it may be available soon on Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone through the shared inventory system.

Unfortunately, those outside the US cannot redeem the code. If you want to get your hands on the skin, eBay code sellers might be your only shot.

However, Warzone Mobile has plenty of free gifts during its launch week. These include Warzone Mobile Operation Day Zero, Hot Pockets rewards, and pre-registration rewards. Don't miss out on these gifts while you can still get them.

