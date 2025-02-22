How to unlock Bo Staff in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Melee weapons in Call of Duty are not just about close-range combat — they're about making a statement. The Bo Staff is the latest addition to the arsenal, offering a swift and fluid way to take down enemies with style. Whether you're a fan of martial arts-inspired combat or just looking for a new melee option, unlocking the Bo Staff is something you won’t want to miss.

Ad

You can procure this weapon through three primary methods: by earning XP in the Armory, purchasing a special bundle, or unlocking it through the TMNT Event Pass.

How to Get the Bo Staff in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The Bo Staff can be unlocked for free via the Armory system, but this requires dedication and playtime. To obtain the weapon, you must accumulate XP by participating in matches across Black Ops 6 or Warzone. Once you reach the necessary XP milestone (250,000), the Bo Staff will be permanently added to your inventory.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The great thing about the Armory system is that progress counts in all game modes, including multiplayer, battle royale, and zombies. If you're looking to speed up the process, you can do so by using double XP tokens, completing daily and weekly challenges, and focusing on high-XP game modes.

Read more: How to unlock Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6

For those who prefer instant access, the Bo Staff can also be obtained by purchasing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Donatello Tracer Pack. This bundle includes an exclusive Donatello’s Bo Staff Blueprint, along with the Donatello Operator, additional weapon blueprints, tracer rounds, a unique finishing move, and other cosmetic rewards.

Ad

These blueprints often come with special designs and effects that make them stand out from the base weapon. If you’re a collector or just want to wield a visually enhanced version of the Bo Staff without grinding for XP, then purchasing the bundle is the best option.

Another way to unlock a special version of the Bo Staff is by purchasing the Premium Track of the TMNT Event Pass for 1,100 COD Points. This pass grants access to the Splinter’s Cane Blueprint, a unique variant of the Bo Staff that unlocks after earning a specific amount of XP (TBA).

Ad

The Event Pass is a limited-time feature, so if you want to grab this exclusive version, make sure to participate before the event ends. Playing matches, completing event-specific challenges, and earning XP within the timeframe will help you secure this reward.

If you enjoy unlocking weapons through gameplay and don’t mind the grind, the Armory method is a great way to earn the Bo Staff while playing your favorite modes.

Ad

On the other hand, if you’re looking for immediate access with a unique variant, the bundle option is worth considering. The TMNT Event Pass is also a great alternative if you’re interested in earning a distinct blueprint with additional rewards.

No matter how you unlock it, the Bo Staff brings a new level of speed and precision to melee combat in Warzone and Black Ops 6, making it a must-have for melee enthusiasts.

Ad

Also read: How to unlock Skateboard melee weapon in Warzone and Black Ops 6

For more articles related to Call of Duty, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback