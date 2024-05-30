How to unlock the new FR 5.56 blueprint for free in Warzone and MW3

The FR 5.56 World Ender blueprint is available for free in Warzone and MW3, but you need to complete certain challenges to acquire it. However, not all challenges are currently available, so you won't be able to get your hands on this blueprint at the moment. This blueprint is the final reward for the ongoing Critical Countdown event.

This limited-time event began with the launch of Season 4 on May 29, 2024, and will last until June 26, 2024. This article outlines how you can unlock the FR 5.56 World Ender blueprint for free in Warzone and MW3.

How to get new FR 5.56 blueprint for free in Warzone and MW3

FR 5.56 World Ender blueprint (Image via Activision)

To unlock the FR 5.56 World Ender blueprint for free, you need to complete all Mastery Challenges available in the Critical Countdown event. The event features four Mastery Challenges, but currently, only two: Ade (blue) and Cyto (orange) are available. The remaining two will become available later.

Trending

The event requires you to collect DNA samples from fallen foes or allies in MW3 and MW Zombies, as well as from loot caches in Warzone.

You can participate in this event by playing any mode of your choice. All enemies or allies will drop their DNA samples upon defeat, just walk over them to collect them. Once you collect enough DNA samples, you will complete all four Mastery Challenges and earn the final reward, which is the World Ender blueprint for the FR 5.56 assault rifle.

Additionally, each Mastery Challenge offers various rewards after you reach the required DNA sample milestones. Here is the list of all the rewards you can earn in the Critical Countdown event in Warzone and MW3 by collecting DNA samples:

All available rewards in the Critical Countdown event (Image via Activision)

Ade (Mastery Challenge 1):

Double XP Token - 390 DNA samples

- 390 DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token - 780 DNA samples

- 780 DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token - 1560 DNA samples

- 1560 DNA samples Double XP Token - 3125 DNA samples

- 3125 DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token - 6250 DNA samples

- 6250 DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token - 12500 DNA samples

Cyto (Mastery Challenge 2):

Security Clearance Calling Card - 1560 DNA samples

- 1560 DNA samples Safety First Emblem - 3125 DNA samples

- 3125 DNA samples Just a Spill Sticker - 6250 DNA samples

- 6250 DNA samples Double Battle Pass XP Token - 12500 DNA samples

TBA (Mastery Challenge 3):

Mission Debrief (Coming Soon) - 2340 DNA samples

- 2340 DNA samples Double Weapon XP Token - 4675 DNA samples

- 4675 DNA samples Battle Pass Tier Skip Token - 9350 DNA samples

TBA (Mastery Challenge 4):

Double XP Token - 3125 DNA samples

- 3125 DNA samples Exerting Control (Coming soon) - 6250 DNA samples

Mastery Challenges 3 and 4 are not available currently, and there is no information on when they will be. However, since the event is only 28 days long, both challenges might be available before May 15, 2024.

That covers everything you need to know about how to acquire the FR 5.56 World Ender blueprint for free in Warzone and MW3.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles: