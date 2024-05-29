How to unlock JAK Harbinger Kit in Warzone and MW3

The JAK Harbinger Kit is now available in Warzone and MW3. However, to acquire it, you must first unlock it by completing a certain number of Season 4 Week 1 challenges. This Aftermarket part is designed for the M4 assault rifle and transforms the weapon into a .50 caliber rifle, significantly increasing its damage output.

However, it also has some drawbacks, such as reducing the weapon's velocity and increasing recoil, making it more challenging to use at longer ranges.

This guide provides a comprehensive overview of how to unlock the JAK Harbinger Kit for the M4 AR in Warzone and MW3.

How to get the JAK Harbinger Kit in Warzone and MW3

To unlock the JAK Harbinger Kit in Warzone and MW3, you must complete any five Season 4 Week 1 challenges in either title. MW3 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone each have their own set of challenges. You must select one set and complete five challenges to unlock this Aftermarket part.

MW3 Multiplayer

All MW3 Multiplayer Season 4 Week 1 challenges (Image via Activision)

Get 40 operator kills shortly after sprinting with recommended assault rifles.

Get 20 operator sliding or midair kills with recommended assault rifles.

Get 15 kills against operators who are blinded or stunned with recommended assault rifles.

Get 2 long-range throwing or sticky operator kills.

Get 25 operator kills with a recommended weapon after recently swapped weapons.

Get 20 operator kills with iron sights equipped with a recommended marksman rifle.

Finish 10 matches with three or more players in your party.

MW3 Zombies

All MW3 Zombies Season 4 Week 1 challenges (Image via Activision)

Get 300 kills while aiming down sights with a recommended assault rifle.

Get 3 disciple kills with a recommended weapon.

Get 200 kills with Frost Damage with a recommended assault rifle.

Get 100 kills with a melee weapon.

Get 150 kills with a recommended weapon after having recently swapped weapons.

Get 100 hip-fire kills with a recommended SMG.

Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched recommended weapon.

Warzone

All Warzone Season 4 Week 1 challenges (Image via Activision)

In Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo).

In Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor).

Place in the top 10 seven Times.

Open 30 loot caches.

In Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the Eastern Region Military Base (Military Base, Farms).

In Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the Central Region (Old Town, Low Town).

Complete 15 contract(s).

From the above sets, it's recommended that you opt for either MW3 Multiplayer or Warzone to easily acquire the JAK Harbinger Kit. The former requires you to accumulate kills with various weapons, while the latter necessitates acquiring kills in specific parts of the Urzikstan map.

Although the MW3 Zombies tasks are easy, they are time-consuming, as they entail multiple infils and exfils to complete any five tasks.

