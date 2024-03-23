How to unlock loadouts in Warzone Mobile

In Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, you have the option to customize your loadouts by selecting a primary weapon, secondary weapon, tactical equipment, lethal equipment, and perks according to your preferred playstyle. Additionally, the mobile version allows you to create up to 10 custom loadouts, which you can access during matches either through drops or by purchasing from Buy Stations.

However, this custom loadout section is initially locked when you play the game for the first time. To unlock this section, you must play some matches and progress your account to the required level.

This guide will go over how you can unlock loadouts in Warzone Mobile.

Procedure to unlock loadouts in Warzone Mobile

Account level 4 in WZ Mobile (Image via Activision)

Unlocking the Warzone Mobile customs loadouts is a straightforward process. For newcomers starting at account level 1, simply playing a few matches will get you to reach account level 4 and unlock the section.

If you're already a player with Warzone or Modern Warfare 3, and your account level is above 4, linking your existing Activision account with WZ Mobile will automatically unlock the feature, thanks to the game's cross-progression availability.

How to access custom loadouts in Warzone Mobile

Custom loadouts in WZ Mobile (Image via Activision)

To access the custom loadout section, follow these steps:

Launch Warzone Mobile. When you get to the menu, select the "Gear Up" option available at the bottom of the screen. Customize your loadout on the right side with preferred weapons, gear, and perks. You can create up to 10 different loadouts.

To fully utilize the customization option, you must invest significant time in the game to increase your account level. As you progress, you'll unlock various weapons corresponding to your account level. Additionally, customization with attachments is essential to enhance weapon performance. Access to a vast array of attachments requires unlocking weapons and leveling them up. While some basic attachments are initially available by default, unlocking the full arsenal requires leveling up both account and weapons.

Custom loadouts are crucial in Warzone Mobile, as finding the right weapon with suitable attachments during a match can be challenging. Crafting a loadout tailored to your playstyle with your preferred weapons significantly boosts your chances of winning fights. Therefore, customizing the ideal loadout with the appropriate attachments is very important to win matches in the game.

However, note that during deployment in a match, you won't have access to your custom loadout. You can acquire it either by purchasing from a Buy Station with cash or through drops, as mentioned earlier.

