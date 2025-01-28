How to unlock Nocturne operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 is now live, offering players a new Nocturne operator. This highly trained assassin is part of the Season 2 Battle Pass and can be unlocked upon purchase. There are two types of Battle Pass: the Regular and the BlackCell variants. Purchasing either one will grant the said operator from the instant reward section. Additionally, players can unlock various in-game items upon completing the Battle Pass page.

This article guides you on how to unlock the Nocturne operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2.

How to get the Nocturne operator in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2

Nocturne operator can be unlocked through the Season 2 Battle Pass. You can purchase the Battle Pass for 1100 CP (Call of Duty Points), which adds up to $9.99 (or an equivalent amount to the player's regional currency). If you don't have enough CP in your account, you can acquire some from the in-game store.

Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

Moreover, if you are someone who cannot wait to snag all the items from the Battle Pass, then you can spend 2400 CP to unlock the entire instant rewards page right away. This page will include the following items:

10% Battle Pass XP Boost

The “ Champ ” Emote

” Emote The “ Shared Fate ” Legendary Blueprint for the XM4 Assault Rifle

” Legendary Blueprint for the XM4 Assault Rifle The “ Scarred ” Legendary Weapon Sticker

” Legendary Weapon Sticker The “Nocturne” Operator and Skin, along with the “Nocturne BlackCell” Skin for those who purchase BlackCell.

Apart from the regular Battle Pass, if you opt for the BlackCell version, you will receive the "Maul Nocturne" skin for the Nocturne operator. Interestingly, there is another operator called Vortex, who can be unlocked from the BlackCell version.

In the regular BP, the Nocturne operator is featured in a full black costume wearing a mask — giving them a lethal personality. Meanwhile, in the BlackCell version, the operator appears in a white mask along with a black costume.

