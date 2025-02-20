The Nunchaku is the latest addition to Warzone and Black Ops 6, introduced as a part of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration. This pair of weapons boasts a fast attack rate, making it highly effective in medium-range combat to quickly eliminate enemies. In addition to that, players can also customize it with the "Michelangelo’s Nunchucks" blueprint, available for purchase from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Michelangelo Tracer Pack.

This article guides you on how to unlock Nunchaku in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

Warzone and Black Ops 6: How to get Nunchaku

To access the Nunchaku in Warzone and Black Ops 6, one must reach Player Level 30 in the Armory section. This weapon is a part of the Armory section that players can unlock at Level 24. Increasing the Player Level requires completing daily challenges and gathering XPs. Hence, they can do this by navigating to the Armory section and selecting the Nunchaku option.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Michelangelo Tracer Pack (Image via Activision)

This will allow them to earn XP by completing various daily challenges, helping to increase their Player Level. Alternatively, they can instantly unlock the Nunchaku if they purchase the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Michelangelo Tracer Pack. This Tracer Pack includes a “Michelangelo’s Nunchucks” blueprint as well as the Michelangelo Operator and various other items.

Players can purchase the bundle by spending Call of Duty Points (CP), which they can get from the in-game store. If they have accumulated CP, they can use them to redeem the bundle without spending any money. The Nunchaku melee weapon can be lethal and essential when it comes to medium-range fights. While it may not deliver as much damage as other ninja weapons, its speed and precision make it deadly in skilled hands.

It can eliminate enemies in two hits and processes a very fast attack rate. This weapon also comes with the Mastery Badges, meaning players can showcase their proficiency and check all the associated stats. While this weapon has relatively low damage output in medium-range fights, it is fast. As such, players must use it skillfully to make the most out of it.

