How to unlock Skateboard melee weapon in Warzone and Black Ops 6

Melee weapons in Call of Duty aren’t just tools for combat—they’re style statements. The Skateboard melee weapon is a unique addition, allowing players to bring some street-style flair into their battles. Whether you’re a fan of unconventional melee weapons or just want to channel your inner skater, the Skateboard is a fun and flashy choice.

Ad

How to Get the Skateboard in Warzone and Black Ops 6

The Skateboard melee weapon can be obtained for free by progressing through the TMNT Event Pass. It is the 4th reward in the Free Rewards Track, meaning players must accumulate a certain amount of XP by participating in matches across Black Ops 6 or Warzone to unlock it.

All the rewards in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles event in Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision)

Earning XP through regular gameplay, completing daily and weekly challenges, and participating in special event-related activities will help players reach the required milestone faster. Since the weapon is tied to an event, it’s crucial to unlock it before the pass expires.

Ad

Trending

For those looking for an exclusive version of the Skateboard, purchasing the Premium Track of the TMNT Event Pass for 1,100 COD Points grants access to the “Sewer Surfer” Blueprint for the Skateboard melee weapon. This version comes with a unique design inspired by the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, making it stand out from the base model.

Similar to the free version, players must still accumulate XP to unlock the blueprint. Opting for the Premium Pass also comes with additional cosmetic rewards and other exclusive items, making it a great option for collectors and TMNT fans.

Ad

If you prefer unlocking weapons through standard gameplay without spending COD Points, progressing through the free track of the TMNT Event Pass is the way to go. However, if you want a distinct version of the Skateboard with a themed design, purchasing the Premium Pass will grant you access to the Sewer Surfer Blueprint along with other bonus rewards.

Either way, adding the Skateboard melee weapon to your loadout will provide a fun and stylish way to engage in close-quarters combat in Warzone and Black Ops 6. Be sure to complete the event before it ends to secure this unique weapon!

Ad

Also read: How to unlock Slipstream perk in Black Ops 6

For more articles related to Call of Duty, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback