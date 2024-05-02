How to unlock Smoke Signals camo in MW3 Zombies

Players can get a brand new Smoke Signals camo in MW3 Zombies, thanks to the recently released Season 3 Reloaded update. This free weapon camo is animated and looks quite impressive but the method to unlock it is slightly tricky. Unlike other blueprint rewards in this mode, it is hidden under a secret boss fight.

This article will mention all the necessary details players need to know to unlock Smoke Signals camo in MW3 Zombies.

Unlock animated Smoke Signals camo in MW3 Zombies for free using secret Dark Aether boss fight

Smoke Signals camo in MW3 Zombies Season 3 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

While the developers didn't really reveal this camo in Season 3 Reloaded's patch notes, it's surely a good surprise for players to discover themselves. The animated Smoke Signals camo in MW3 Zombies is available as a free reward for finishing a secret boss fight inside the third Dark Aether rift.

The weapon blueprint, which comes with the JAK Ripper chainsaw Aftermarket Part, can be applied to RAM-7 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3.

Now, to unlock Smoke Signals camo in MW3 Zombies, players will have to complete some quests before they can enter the secret boss fight to win the blueprint as a free reward.

Below are some crucial steps to follow:

Collect Dark Aether artifacts by finishing the 'Union' Act 4 story mission in MW3 Zombies. Find three other artifacts as well across Urzikstan. Upgrade the other three artifacts to golden attuned rarity using Tier 3 easter egg. Complete three Dark Aether contracts: Bounty, Escort, and Outlast. Activate the secret boss fight.

Once all three Dark Aether contracts are finished, players will be able to proceed with activating the hidden boss fight inside the third Dark Aether rift. Players should speed up through the contracts under Normal Sigil Rift to get enough time to unlock the Smoke Signals camo.

A still from the boss fight in MW3 Zombies (Image via Activision)

Inside the third Dark Aether rift, players will need to destroy four spores. Once that's done, they will enter the secret fight against Gyanxi Disciple boss. Players have to initially destroy the boss's mangler minion. Once the mangler boss is defeated, the Gyanxi Disciple boss can be killed using upgraded Tier 3 weapons.

After the boss fight is over, players will see a pop-up that will indicate that they have unlocked the Smoke Signals camo in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

For more news on MW3 Zombies, do follow Sportskeeda.