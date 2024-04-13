How to unlock That's a Lot of Molecules camo for free in Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone players can currently get the brand new That's a Lot of Molecules camo for free within a limited time span. The name is strange to say the least, but the weapon skin itself is quite attractive. This article will shed light on how players can unlock the That's a Lot of Molecules camo for free in Warzone Season 3.

Unlock That's a Lot of Molecules camo for free in Warzone Season 3 using the High Trip Resurgence limited-time mode

That's a Lot of Molecules weapon camo in Warzone (Image via Activision)

To unlock the That's a Lot of Molecules camo for free in Warzone, players will have to participate in the High Trip Resurgence mode. This limited-time mode was introduced in Warzone on April 11, 2024, as part of the Season 3 offerings. It will only be available until April 23, 2024, 10 AM PT. Players can obtain the exclusive camo only during this time span.

The method is quite simple and straightforward. They need to win a match in the High Trip Resurgence limited-time mode in Warzone to unlock the That's a Lot of Molecules camo.

Another special camo to unlock in Warzone Season 3

There are many attractive and special weapon skins that players can currently acquire in Season 3 of Warzone. Just recently, a new camo called Allegiances was unveiled. It can be used in both MW3 and Warzone matches.

Allegiances camo in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Players can unlock the Allegiances camo for Warzone by completing the weekly challenges in the game. To be precise, they have to finish all 8 weekly challenges, 40 in total, during the ongoing season. Those who love to grind for rewards will enjoy this process no doubt.

For more news on Warzone and MW3 in Season 3, do follow Sportskeeda.