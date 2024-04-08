The best STB 556 loadout in Warzone Season 3 will help you gain the upper hand on the battlefield. The STB 556 has seen a resurgence in popularity after recent buffs with the Warzone Season 3 patch, making it a force to be reckoned with in Warzone Season 3. With its low recoil and impressive damage output, this assault rifle is perfect for aggressive gameplay, especially on maps like Fortune's Keep.

In this guide, we'll cover the best loadout for the STB 556 in Warzone Season 3 to help you dominate your opponents.

Note: This guide reflects the writer's opinions and is subjective.

Best STB 556 loadout attachments

Recommended loadout

Best STB 556 loadout in Warzone Season 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Barrel: 20" Bruen S-620

20" Bruen S-620 Muzzle: Jack BFB

Jack BFB Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 42 Round Mag

42 Round Mag Optic: 2.5x Corio Eagleseye

The 20" Bruen S-620 barrel provides the best bullet velocity and range, essential for maximizing the STB 556's effectiveness in medium to long-range engagements. The Jack BFB muzzle, despite recent nerfs, still offers excellent recoil control, allowing for precise shots even during rapid fire.

Also read: 5 fastest TTK SMGs in Warzone(Season 3)

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel enhances recoil control further, ensuring your shots stay on target, especially in intense gunfights. The 42 Round Mag provides ample ammunition capacity, reducing the need for frequent reloads and allowing for sustained fire during engagements.

The 2.5x Corio Eagleseye optic offers clear magnification, aiding in target acquisition and accuracy at various ranges.

Best STB 556 Warzone Loadout Perks and Equipment

Here are the best perks and equipments for the STB 556:

Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Resolute Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Best alternative to STB 556 in Warzone

FR Avancer (Image via Activision)

While the STB 556 excels in many areas, players can also consider the FR Avancer assault rifle.

Pros & cons of the STB 556

While our recommended STB 556 loadout will help you to better your chances on the battlefield with its advantages, it also has certain disadvantages.

Pros Cons High rate of fire, making it effective in medium to long-range engagements. Limited effectiveness in close-quarters combat compared to SMGs or shotguns. Ample accuracy in medium range. Requires precise aiming for optimal performance, especially at longer ranges.

FAQs on Best STB 556 loadouts for Warzone

Q1) What is the best loadout for STB 556 in MW3?

Answer: Best STB 556 Loadout Warzone

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW.

VLK LZR 7mW. Optic: Cronen Mini Pro.

Cronen Mini Pro. Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip.

Edge-47 Grip. Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity.

5.56 High Velocity. Magazine: 42 Round Mag.

Q2) What is the best secondary to pair with the STB 556?

Answer: The Lachmann sub is a great SMG to pair with the STB 556, with its high DPS and mobility.

Q3) Is the STB 556 meta?

Answer: The STB 556 is currently an A-Tier weapon in Warzone and MW3 meta.

Follow Sportskeeda for more guides, updates, and news.