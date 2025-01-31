How to use Aetheric Lanterns in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Aetheric Lanterns are a new gameplay element in Black Ops 6 Zombies, exclusive to The Tomb map. As the name suggests, these lanterns are embedded in walls and contain Aether instead of traditional fire or light, emitting a purple glow. When shot, the flames spill onto the ground, temporarily extinguishing the lantern’s light. After a cooldown, the flames reignite, but they can damage both players and zombies if stepped on.
Aetheric Lanterns also play a crucial role in completing The Tomb's main Easter Egg quest.
This article will cover their mechanics, usage, and significance in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
The working mechanism of Aetheric Lanterns in Black Ops 6 Zombies explained
There are 20 Aetheric Lanterns in The Tomb map, each with a unique mechanism. The map consists of eight main locations:
- Dig Site
- Neolithic Catacombs
- Ossuary
- Tombs
- Shrine of the Hierophants
- Subterranean Temple
- Deep Excavation
- Dark Aether Nexus
Among these, Dig Site and Dark Aether Nexus do not contain any Aetheric Lanterns. The remaining locations have a set number of them:
- Neolithic Catacombs: 4
- Ossuary: 3
- Tombs: 4
- Shrine of the Hierophants: 4
- Subterranean Temple & Deep Excavation (linked area): 5 (3 in Subterranean Temple, 2 in Deep Excavation)
How Aetheric Lanterns work:
- In each location, only one lantern is lit at a time.
- When shot, the flame will extinguish, and a different lantern in that location will ignite after 45 seconds.
- The Subterranean Temple and Deep Excavation share linked lanterns. Shooting a lantern in one area may cause the next one to ignite in the other.
When you shoot an Aetheric Lantern, its flame drops to the ground, covering a specific area. The affected area is easily distinguishable due to the burning flames, allowing you to either take a different route or jump over the fire to avoid damage.
This mechanic can be strategically useful when being chased by zombies. If you shoot a lantern and jump across the flames, zombies will walk through them and take damage. While the flames don’t deal significant damage, they do a decent amount, giving you a slight edge in combat.
Role of Aetheric Lanterns in Black Ops 6 Zombies: The Tomb
Aetheric Lanterns play a crucial role in The Tomb’s main Easter Egg quest, particularly in crafting the Staff of Ice Wonder Weapon. To assemble it, you need three key components: Monocle, the Staff, and the Head part.
Aether Lanterns are directly involved in obtaining the Staff and Head parts, as they trigger the Roman numeral puzzles. Solving these puzzles initiates a lockdown, where you must survive five waves of zombies. Completing the lockdown rewards you with one of the required items.
- To obtain the Staff part, complete the puzzle in Tombs.
- To obtain the Head part, complete the puzzle in Neolithic Catacombs.
Since each location provides a different component, you must successfully perform the process twice to get the Staff of Ice's ingredients.
