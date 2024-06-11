The Huge Flex Weapon Arsenal bundle is the newest addition to Warzone and MW3's in-game store. This bundle is unique; unlike others, it does not feature in-game cosmetics such as stickers or emblems, nor does it include Operator skins. As its name suggests, the bundle focuses solely on weapon blueprints, offering ten blueprints for different weapons.

In this article, we will provide a comprehensive overview of all the Weapon Blueprints in the Huge Flex Weapon Arsenal, including its pricing, and evaluate whether it's worth buying in Call of Duty: Warzone and MW3.

What is the price of the Huge Flex Weapon Arsenal bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Huge Flex Weapon Arsenal price (Image via Activision)

The Huge Flex Weapon Arsenal in Warzone and MW3 has a price tag of 2800 CP (Call of Duty Points).

To acquire this bundle, follow the below steps:

Open the Call of Duty launcher.

Head to the Call of Duty HQ and navigate to the Store option.

Scroll down to the Featured section.

section. Locate the bundle. Select and purchase it.

To complete your transaction, ensure that you have sufficient COD Points. If you're low on in-game currency, visit platform-specific stores to purchase the required amount.

Here is a list of COD Points and their real-life money values:

200 CoD Points: $1.99 / £1.79

500 CoD Points: $4.99 / £4.31

1,000 (+100 Bonus) CoD Points: $9.99 / £8.50

2,000 (+400 Bonus) CoD Points: $19.99 / £16.79

4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $39.99 / £34.99

7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) CoD Points: $74.99 / £63.99

10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $99.99 / £84.99

15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) CoD Points: $149.99 / £123.9

What's included in the Huge Flex Weapon Arsenal bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Transference SVA 545 weapon blueprint (Image via Activision)

This blue-themed bundle offers 10 fully customized weapon blueprints, and the full breakdown is provided below.

Transference SVA 545 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint

SVA 545 assault rifle Weapon Blueprint Barreled Circuit MTZ-762 battle rifle Weapon Blueprint

MTZ-762 battle rifle Weapon Blueprint Circuit Fire Rival-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint

Rival-9 SMG Weapon Blueprint Circuit Tempo Pulemyot 762 LMG Weapon Blueprint

Pulemyot 762 LMG Weapon Blueprint Circuit Rusher Haymaker Shotgun Weapon Blueprint

Haymaker Shotgun Weapon Blueprint Relentless Circuit MCW 6.8 marksman rifle Weapon Blueprint

MCW 6.8 marksman rifle Weapon Blueprint Stealth Circuit KV Inhibitor sniper rifle Weapon Blueprint

KV Inhibitor sniper rifle Weapon Blueprint Charged Circuit Stormender launcher Weapon Blueprint

Stormender launcher Weapon Blueprint Silenced Circuit Renetti handgun Weapon Blueprint

Renetti handgun Weapon Blueprint Circuit Master Riot Shield melee Weapon Blueprint

Is the Huge Flex Weapon Arsenal bundle in Warzone and MW3 worth buying?

Simply put, this bundle isn't worth buying. Despite its higher price compared to most premium bundles, it only offers 10 weapon blueprints without any special effects or animations. Moreover, the majority of the weapons included are not top-tier and lack effectiveness in battles; only a few are truly viable.

Spending 2800 CP on this bundle isn't justified. It's better to save and invest in other bundles that offer more value, such as the Mobile Suit Gundam RX-78-2 Tracer Pack. Not only does it come at a lower price than the Huge Flex Weapon Arsenal, but it also provides outstanding items that truly stand out in lobbies.

