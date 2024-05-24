Is there a Black Ops 5 in Call of Duty?

Activision recently confirmed Black Ops 6 as the title for Call of Duty 2024, causing confusion among players about whether Black Ops 5 exists or not. Every Black Ops title uses a number except for the Cold War. Notably, the upcoming Call of Duty 2024 title will be the sixth installment in the Black Ops series, making Black Ops 6 a fitting name.

The answer to the question of whether there is a Black Ops 5 in the Call of Duty franchise is no, there isn't a title in the Call of Duty series named Black Ops 5. This article will explore the details surrounding the absence of BO5 and why it is an exception in the Black Ops series.

What happened to Black Ops 5 in Call of Duty

There were various rumors and speculations that the COD 2024 title would be named Black Ops 5. However, the confusion was cleared on May 23, 2024, when it was confirmed that the title would be Black Ops 6.

The first Black Ops entry was released in 2010, followed by Black Ops 2 in 2012, Black Ops 3 in 2015, and Black Ops 4 in 2018. Therefore, the next in the line should logically be BO5, but instead, Black Ops Cold War was released.

Originally, Cold War was supposed to be titled Black Ops 5 as during early development, dataminers discovered information and even a logo indicating that COD 2020 would be Call of Duty BO5.

The title was supposed to be collaboratively developed by Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software. However, due to some challenges and reported tensions, Activision reassigned the title to Treyarch and Raven.

After the project was reassigned, the datamined information about BO5 was removed. The exact reason behind this decision remains a mystery. As a result, there is no BO5. Instead, Black Ops Cold War was released in 2020 and received immense popularity and praise from the fanbase.

To know more about the upcoming Black Ops 6 title, stay tuned as it has officially been confirmed that the full reveal of the game is scheduled to happen during the Xbox Showcase event on June 9, 2024, at 10 am PT.

