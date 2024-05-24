CoD Black Ops 6 to reportedly bring back feature to switch between Scorestreaks and Killstreaks

Treyarch's Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is rumored to reintroduce the ability to switch between Scorestreaks and Killstreaks. The option has been present in some recent CoD installments, including Modern Warfare 3. However, it was not easily available in the last Black Ops game, 2020's Black Ops Cold War. But the new entry may bring it back, according to an insider.

This article will dive a little deeper into the latest leak over Scorestreaks and Killsteaks in CoD Black Ops 6.

Note: Players are advised to take early leaks and rumors with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

Scorestreaks and Killstreaks will be toggle-able in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 according to insider

Expand Tweet

Reliable scooper @SemtexLeaks recently shared a post on X and wrote that Black Ops 6 will bring back the ability to switch between Scorestreaks and Killstreaks. The insider has been dedicating their time to offering information regarding the upcoming title, and their posts have become popular in the community.

Interestingly, some previous speculations suggested that the next Call of Duty will only feature Scorestreaks but it doesn't seem to be the case now.

For those unaware, the option to switch between streaks allows players to simply toggle between the two. Those who want to earn a specific streak based on their score in a match can choose Scorestreaks. On the other hand, players who are interested in getting the streaks based on the amount of kills per match can go with Killstreaks.

However, this detail is yet to be confirmed and fans should take everything with a grain of salt for now.

Call of Duty 2024 will be fully revealed next month

After confirming the official title of Treyarch's game, Activision will mention all the details on Black Ops 6 next month. Microsoft's Xbox Showcase event on June 9 will unveil everything players want to know about this year's anticipated FPS premium.

CoD 2024 has been in development for a period of four years (Image via Activision)

Based on rumors so far, below is an expected schedule for when players may witness CoD 2024's Beta versions and early access content:

Multiplayer reveal: Early August

Early August Zombies reveal: Mid-August

Mid-August Multiplayer Beta: Early September

Early September Campaign Early Access: Late September

Late September Zombies Early Access: Early October

Early October Game Release: October 25

For more news and the latest updates on Call of Duty 2024, keep following Sportskeeda.