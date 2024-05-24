A CoD Black Ops 6 closed-doors playtest will reportedly happen soon

A Black Ops 6 closed-doors playtest will happen soon, according to a reliable insider on social media. Activision recently confirmed Call of Duty 2024's main title, following a long wait. While the publisher hasn't shared an update on the game's Beta or Alpha versions yet, the new leak regarding a playtest sounds interesting. However, it seemingly won't be available for many players.

This article will dive a little deeper into the latest claim over a private Black Ops 6 playtest.

Note: Players are advised to take early claims, rumors, or leaks with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from the developers.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 closed-doors playtest for creators will be revealed soon, claims an insider

Popular and trusted industry insider @BobNetworkUK recently shared a post on X, following the official reveal of Black Ops 6. The scooper wrote that a closed-doors playtest for CoD Black Ops 6 will happen soon for creators.

Although the exact schedule for this rumored playtest is unknown, it is rumored to be limited to select gaming content creators. The latest leak might be legitimate considering the past track record of @BobNetworkUK.

Call of Duty 2024 is rumored to feature an open-world campaign mode - a first for the FPS franchise. Plus, the single-player experience is expected to have fast travel points to cover long distances across the map.

Several insiders have already leaked the weapons list for CoD 2024. If the leaks are to be believed, there will be numerous options for submachine guns, sniper rifles, battle rifles, pistols, and melee weapons.

A still from Call of Duty 2024 key art (Image via Activision)

The Zombies mode is rumored to bring back the iconic round-based structure from past installments. This format was last seen in 2020's Black Ops Cold War. Additionally, this mode is expected to be available during the game's early access period, ahead of its global launch.

Call of Duty 2024 is rumored to release on October 25, 2024.

