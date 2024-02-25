"It's ridiculous": Modern Warfare 3 players shocked at overpowered damage of sniper class

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) has many weapons that can one-shot enemies at a certain range. The developers have ingrained varying damage fall-off stats to all the guns in the arsenal to provide a balanced gameplay. However, with adept mechanical skills and a proper build, you can easily wipe the lobby with single-fire weapons like sniper rifles. Reddit user Lumenprotoplasma posted a clip and cited:

"It's ridiculous that in a game with 150 TTK there are weapons like that."

The video contains a series of quick kills with the Longbow sniper in a Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer match. The player could take down each enemy operator with a single shot and questioned how it was balanced. The post gained a lot of attention and started a lengthy discussion about this.

That said, let us take a closer look at the community’s response to MW3’s weapon balance.

Modern Warfare 3’s overpowered sniper class incites debate among players

The Sniper Rifle category is quite powerful in terms of single-shot damage output. However, this can be a double-edged sword, as the snipers are unforgiving if you miss your target. To counter this, most long-range enthusiasts utilize agile builds in the multiplayer title.

The original post accrued over 300 comments but contained a lot of different opinions. Some users cited that the player seems to have been at the right place at the right time to have been able to score that many eliminations.

Others also supported this perspective and said that this is only possible when the weapon is being used in its most effective range.

A part of the section was flooded with disbelief about how easy the lobby looked as the player did not face any retaliations from the enemy team. Some even questioned the awareness of the opposing team during the entire commotion.

A few comments even pointed out that the entire clip might have been a highlight after grinding for hours. Some users also said that this is a problem as players would upload parts of an entire game and spread the word about a gun’s broken state.

Lumenprotoplasma added that it's a difficult meta when a game features high Time-To-Kill (TTK) since one-shot weapons like snipers and shotguns. They are either overpowered or cannot be used at all.

Despite the obvious high damage output of snipers, it is worth remembering that you would need to put in a lot of effort and time to be able to hit all your shots. This is useful in Modern Warfare 3 as operators do not have armor plates but only the basic health pool.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official X page of Call of Duty for weapon balance changes and upcoming patch notes. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Modern Warfare 3 updates, news, and guides.

