Leonardo Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tracer Pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6: Price and what's included

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Tracer Packs are officially available in Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Reloaded as of February 20, 2025. Four distinct packs are available, including Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello. Of the four, perhaps the leader, Leo's skin set is the most exciting as it offers Duel Katanas as a melee weapon.

This article will go over everything included in the Leonardo Tracer Pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6 and discuss its price.

TMNT Leonardo Tracer Pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6: Price and what's included

The TMNT Leonardo Tracer Pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6 will cost you 2400 COD Points. This price is the same for all Turtle tracer packs. Upon purchasing, you will be able to secure a plethora of interesting items, skins, and more.

Leonardo Tracer Pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Image via Activision/YouTube/@LegoUnlocked)

Here are all the items you can secure by purchasing the bundle:

Leonardo Operator Skin

Leonardo's Katanas melee weapon blueprint (Duel wield)

Krig C Dicer Blueprint

Kompakt 92 Scrapper Blueprint

Containment Weapon Charm

Balanced Life Emote

Blade Dance Finishing Move

Turtle Stance Calling Card

Into The Night Large Decal

Stoic Leo Emblem

Overall, the tracer pack consists of several interesting items. The Operator skin alone is rather attractive, especially for fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

The Katana melee also gives players an interesting animated FX that says the word 'Cowabunga' when you secure a melee elimination. Apart from that, the two weapon blueprints feature bright blue tracers following Leo's Blue theme. This trait helps elevate the kill effect even though the skins themselves are rather static.

Perhaps the Blade Dance finishing move is one of the most iconic parts of the tracer pack in Warzone and Black Ops 6. It showcases Leonardo performing his famous tornado Katana move. The move has previously been shown in other video games as well as comics, making it his signature over the years.

Overall, the tracer pack is quite interesting, and players can purchase it for 2400 COD points in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

