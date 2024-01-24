Modern Warfare 3 players are frustrated with blended "skin" in Ranked mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players have demanded the immediate removal of a specific operator skin from Ranked Play mode owing to its perceived unfair advantage. This mode was added with the Season 1 Reloaded update. However, its availability was delayed. In this competitive setting, players must maintain complete focus as every passage of play carries significant weight, and a minor mistake can change the course of the match.

The flawed skin in question is the silver IO operator skin that blends with the environment, making it difficult for players to spot. A frustrated Reddit user highlighted this issue by sharing a gameplay clip.

This article aims to analyze the community reactions and why players want this skin to be removed from Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play.

Players want IO operator skin removed from Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play

The IO operator skin was released during Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 as a Blackcell exclusive. A Reddit user named qwertymnbvcxzlk posted a clip with the caption, 'Why is this skin even allowed in ranked?'.

In the clip, an enemy player equipped with the silver IO Skin was prone near a bomb site, attempting to defuse one. Initially, the user was unable to spot the player as the skin blended perfectly with the floor and the bomb. Fortunately, they were able to turn and identify the enemy in time. The user further expressed:

"The game would be so much simpler if we just used ranked skins in black and white."

This resulted in mixed creations within the Modern Warfare 3 community. Many players quickly jumped into the comment section, and while a majority are in favor of banning the skin from the competitive setting, some disagree. Here are some notable comments:

Comment byu/qwertymnbvcxzlk from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

One user suggested that ranked matches should either allow only default skins or introduce dedicated ranked ones. Some users proposed that developers should restrict players to CDL (Call of Duty League) skins, making CDL operators the default choice for everyone.

Another user expressed dissatisfaction, mentioning that the situation has worsened with the return of the Groot skin:

Comment byu/qwertymnbvcxzlk from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

Meanwhile, some Reddit users felt the enemy got lucky with the floor matching their skin; however, other environments would probably make them more noticeable. Other players claim they easily spotted the enemy in the clip provided:

Comment byu/qwertymnbvcxzlk from discussion inModernWarfareIII Expand Post

To address this issue, players provided solutions like increasing the FOV (Field of View) for ranked matches or making adjustments to monitor settings.

Players' dissatisfaction with the apparent unfair advantage of the IO skin is evident from their reactions. As a result, the developers could respond to the community's feedback, ensuring that everyone enjoys the game.

Check out other Modern Warfare 3-related articles from Sportskeeda:

MW3 Headquarters mode explained || Is Ranked Play live on MW3 || How to play Infected in MW3 || MW3 Ranked Play: Rules, SR, Divisions, and more explained || How to do Penetration Kills in MW3