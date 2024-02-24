Modern Warfare 3 Zombies not working: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

After MW3's latest update, players are reporting issues of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies not working. Such problems aren't new, and Activision does take actions to resolve them to increase the game’s engagement. However, gamers might not always want to wait for a solution to come from the developers.

As such, the following steps could help gamers temporarily fix the issue of Zombies not working.

How to potentially fix Modern Warfare 3 Zombies not working error

1) Restart your game as “Run as Administrator”

Restarting the game client in Administrator mode can sometimes fix the Zombies not working issue:

To do so, follow these steps:

Right-click on the game client i.e., Steam or Battle.net

Click on “Run as Administrator”

2) Verify game files

If you’re using a platform like Steam, you can verify the integrity of the game files. To do so, follow these steps:

Right-click on the game in your Steam library.

Select the Properties option

Go to the Local Files tab

Click "Verify Integrity of Game Files."

This will check for any corrupted or missing files and download them if necessary.

3) Check for community fixes:

Other players might be facing the same Modern Warfare 3 Zombies not working issue as you and may have found solutions that aren't provided in this article.

Search online forums or community websites for any fixes or troubleshooting tips specific to the problem you’re experiencing.

4) Reinstall the game

If all else fails, try to uninstall and reinstall the game to resolve the issue of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies not working. This can sometimes fix any problems caused by corrupted files or an incomplete installation.

By following these steps, you should be able to resolve the issue preventing Call of Duty Zombies from working correctly on your PC. If the solutions offered here and those provided by the community do not work, then players have to wait till Activision comes up with a fix.

