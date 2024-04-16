MW3 and Warzone Season 3 April 16 patch notes: RAM-9 nerfed, bug fixes, and more

The developers have revealed new patch notes for April 16 under MW3 and Warzone Season 3. Some weapons have received minor tweaks with the RAM-9 getting slightly nerfed. Additionally, a few assault rifles and SMGs have also received small changes. Not to mention there are multiple bug fixes as well revealed in the latest patch notes for MW3 and Warzone Season 3.

This article will detail all the major changes introduced under the April 16 patch notes in MW3 and Warzone Season 3.

MW3 and Warzone Season 3 patch notes for April 16, 2024

For those who want to know everything about the latest changes revealed with the April 16 patch notes in MW3 and Warzone Season 3, here's the full list.

Firstly, here are the changes to MW3's experience.

Multiplayer

UIX

Maps widget in the Quick Play menu can now be scrolled to view all entries.

MORS Sniper Rifle will now display the correct icon in the kill feed.

Emblems unlocked in MWII will now be stated as such in the Customization menu.

Addressed various issues causing certain stats to not be tracked on the Scoreboard in COD Caster mode.

Resolved an issue causing the score to appear as 0-0 during the round transition in Gunfight and Search and Destroy.

Editing a Loadout during a match will no longer cause the player to be given an incorrect Loadout.

Progression

Executing a player with the Soulrender will no longer grant more XP than a standard Finishing Move.

Resolved an issue preventing the Winner’s Perks Challenge from tracking progress.

Weapon and Attachements

Assault Rifles

MTZ-556

Increased bullet velocity from 650m/s to 690m/s (+6%).

Holger 556

Adjusted recoil and gun kick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.

M16 (MW3)

Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%.

Decreased gun kick by 20%.

Decreased visual recoil by 18%.

Submachine Guns (SMGs)

RAM-9

Decreased minimum and maximum hipfire accuracy by 10%.

Increased aim down sight time from 200ms to 220ms (+10%).

Striker 9

Removed the ability to aim down sights while sliding without Tactical Pads equipped.

Striker

Decreased aim down sight time from 215ms to 204ms (-5%).

Increased bullet velocity from 540m/s to 570m/s (+6%).

WSP Swarm

Decreased flinch resistance from 0.8N to 0.15N (-81%).

Shotguns

Haymaker JAK Maglift Kit

Decreased damage pellet count from 5 to 4 (-20%).

Decreased near-medium damage from 20 to 19 (-5%).

Decreased near-medium damage range to 6.4m.

Sniper Rifles

MORS

Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.

Attachments

MORS Hexer Optic

Removed aim down sight speed benefit.

ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle

Added compatibility with all MWII Submachine Guns.

EQUIPMENT

EMD Grenade (Tactical)

Tracking device will now ignore enemies who are downed.

Downed players now must stand before removing the tracking device.

Frag Grenade (Lethal)

Increased intermediate explosive damage from 130 to 150 (+15%).

Decreased intermediate explosive damage radius from 4.9m to 3.8m (-22%).

Killstreaks

Remote Turret

Player is no longer forcibly swapped to their Primary Weapon upon the destruction of an owned turret.

Warzone Season 3 patch notes for April 16

Now, here are all the changes revealed for the battle royale game in the latest patch notes by Call of Duty's team:

Loadout

Lethal Equipment

C4

Reverted the change that was preventing C4 from being detonated mid-flight.

Frag Grenade

Decreased intermediate explosive damage radius to 3.8 meters, down from 4.9m.

Weapons

Assault Rifles

MTZ-556

Increased bullet velocity to 690m/s, up from 650m/s .

Holger 556

Adjusted recoil and gun kick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.

M16 (MW3)

Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%.

Decreased gun kick by 20%.

Decreased visual recoil by 18%.

Submachine Guns

RAM-9

Decreased minimum and maximum hipfire accuracy by 10%.

Increased aim down sight time to 220ms, up from 200ms.

Striker

Decreased aim down sight time to 204ms, down from 215ms.

Increased bullet velocity to 570m/s, up from 540m/s.

WSP Swarm

Decreased flinch resistance to 0.15N, down from 0.8N.

Sniper Rifles

MORS

Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.

Attachments

MORS Hexer Optic

Removed aim down sight speed benefit.

ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle

Added compatibility with all MWII Submachine Guns.

Bug Fixes

Fixed issues preventing High Trip challenges from tracking properly.

Fixed an issue where the Signal Intelligence public event would complete other hacking contracts.

Fixed an issue causing Mosquito Drones to disappear in a player’s hands when hit by a Shock Stick.

Fixed an issue causing players to hear incorrect VO from Biometric Scanners.

Fixed an issue causing the amount of Bots spawning into the Bootcamp playlist to be inconsistent.

That's everything about all the tweaks and multiple changes made to MW3 and Warzone Season 3 with April 16 patch notes.

It will be interesting to see how the tweaks will result in the experience for players of MW3 and Warzone Season 3 going forward in the coming weeks.

For more news on MW3 and Warzone Season 3, keep following Sportskeeda.

