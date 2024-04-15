The best RIVAL-9 loadout for MW3 Season 3 will help you become one of the most menacing players on the battlefield. This fast-paced, high-mobility SMG promotes adrenaline-fueled gameplay, and if you're in the market for a meta close-quarter weapon, our RIVAL-9 loadout is made for you. With our recommended loadout, you'll find that close-range combat will become child's play, and your chances of winning those encounters will increase tenfold.

This article will explore the best attachments and class setups you can pair with the RIVAL-9 SMG to tune it best for Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. For a detailed brief, read below.

Best RIVAL-9 loadout attachment in MW3

RIVAL-9 loadout in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Laser: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Muzzle: RIVAL-C Clearshot Barrel

RIVAL-C Clearshot Barrel Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock

EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock Under barrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Rear Grip: RIVAL Vice Assault Grip

The L4R Flash Hider is our preferred choice of Laser attachment. It is tuned to improve your weapon control, reducing both the horizontal and vertical recoil encountered while using this gun. Furthermore, you will see massive improvements in your aim-down-sight (ADS) speeds with this attachment.

To further improve your recoil control and damage output, we pair the RIVAL-C Clearshot Barrel mod and the EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock. Both these attachments will negate your recoil and provide improved statistics for bullet velocity, bullet damage, and of course, range. While the latter will slightly tank your ADS speed, the trade-off is worth making considering the benefits it provides.

The SL Skeletal Vertical Grip and the RIVAL Vice Assault Grip will complete this build and provide you with one of the hardest-hitting, and stable SMGs in Modern Warfare 3. Our recommended build is targeted towards improving the erratic control of this weapon and using all the aforementioned attachments will ensure you have a butter-smooth SMG in your hands.

Best RIVAL-9 MW3 Loadout Perks and Equipment

You can try out the following class setup and perks to synergize with our recommended RIVAL-9 loadout :

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Battle Rage

How to unlock the RIVAL-9 in Modern Warfare 3

The RIVAL-9 in Modern Warfare 3 can be unlocked through designated Armory challenges which you can access upon reaching Player Level 25.

To boost your leveling-up process, you can try completing all the weekly and daily challenges that are offered within the game.

Best alternative to RIVAL-9 in MW3

HRM-9 SMG in MW3 Season 3 (Image via Activision)

The RIVAL-9 might not be to your taste because of its erratic nature and risk-to-reward ratio. While it is phenomenal in experienced hands, newer players might find it hard to use this weapon. In that case, you can try out the HRM-9 SMG instead.

Currently, the HRM-9 is the absolute meta SMG in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. It features great mobility and a fast time-to-kill, which plays a significant role in a fast-paced first-person shooter like MW3.

Pros & cons of the RIVAL-9

The RIVAL-9 is stronger than most weapons in its class, however, that does not keep it from having a fair share of pros and cons. Here is a detailed list of all the pros and cons of the RIVAL 9 loadout that you should be aware of before picking up this weapon:

Pros Cons Extremely high damage output and exceptional mobility Has no effectiveness in long-range combat. Excels in close-range combat has a very low time-to-kill in such ranges The high rate of fire and erratic recoil make it hard to control.

FAQs on Best RIVAL-9 Loadout for MW3

Q1) How do you get RIVAL-9?

Ans: You can unlock the RIVAL-9 by completing Armory challenges in MW3.

Q2) What is the best RIVAL-9 loadout for MW3 Zombies?

Ans: You can try our recommended build for MW3 Zombies:

Muzzle: BRUEN PENDULUM

BRUEN PENDULUM Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: XRK EDGE BW-4 HANDSTOP

XRK EDGE BW-4 HANDSTOP Rear Grip: RIVAL VICE ASSAULT GRIP

Q3) What is the max level on RIVAL-9?

Ans: The RIVAL-9 maxes out at level 20 in MW3.