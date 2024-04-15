The best RIVAL-9 loadout for MW3 Season 3 will help you become one of the most menacing players on the battlefield. This fast-paced, high-mobility SMG promotes adrenaline-fueled gameplay, and if you're in the market for a meta close-quarter weapon, our RIVAL-9 loadout is made for you. With our recommended loadout, you'll find that close-range combat will become child's play, and your chances of winning those encounters will increase tenfold.
This article will explore the best attachments and class setups you can pair with the RIVAL-9 SMG to tune it best for Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. For a detailed brief, read below.
Best RIVAL-9 loadout attachment in MW3
- Laser: L4R Flash Hider
- Muzzle: RIVAL-C Clearshot Barrel
- Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock
- Under barrel: SL Skeletal Vertical Grip
- Rear Grip: RIVAL Vice Assault Grip
The L4R Flash Hider is our preferred choice of Laser attachment. It is tuned to improve your weapon control, reducing both the horizontal and vertical recoil encountered while using this gun. Furthermore, you will see massive improvements in your aim-down-sight (ADS) speeds with this attachment.
To further improve your recoil control and damage output, we pair the RIVAL-C Clearshot Barrel mod and the EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock. Both these attachments will negate your recoil and provide improved statistics for bullet velocity, bullet damage, and of course, range. While the latter will slightly tank your ADS speed, the trade-off is worth making considering the benefits it provides.
The SL Skeletal Vertical Grip and the RIVAL Vice Assault Grip will complete this build and provide you with one of the hardest-hitting, and stable SMGs in Modern Warfare 3. Our recommended build is targeted towards improving the erratic control of this weapon and using all the aforementioned attachments will ensure you have a butter-smooth SMG in your hands.
Best RIVAL-9 MW3 Loadout Perks and Equipment
You can try out the following class setup and perks to synergize with our recommended RIVAL-9 loadout :
- Vest: Infantry Vest
- Gloves: Commando Gloves
- Boots: Stalker Boots
- Gear: Bone Conduction Headset
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Battle Rage
How to unlock the RIVAL-9 in Modern Warfare 3
The RIVAL-9 in Modern Warfare 3 can be unlocked through designated Armory challenges which you can access upon reaching Player Level 25.
To boost your leveling-up process, you can try completing all the weekly and daily challenges that are offered within the game.
Best alternative to RIVAL-9 in MW3
The RIVAL-9 might not be to your taste because of its erratic nature and risk-to-reward ratio. While it is phenomenal in experienced hands, newer players might find it hard to use this weapon. In that case, you can try out the HRM-9 SMG instead.
Currently, the HRM-9 is the absolute meta SMG in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3. It features great mobility and a fast time-to-kill, which plays a significant role in a fast-paced first-person shooter like MW3.
Also read: Recommended loadout for HRM-9 SMG in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3
Pros & cons of the RIVAL-9
The RIVAL-9 is stronger than most weapons in its class, however, that does not keep it from having a fair share of pros and cons. Here is a detailed list of all the pros and cons of the RIVAL 9 loadout that you should be aware of before picking up this weapon:
FAQs on Best RIVAL-9 Loadout for MW3
Q1) How do you get RIVAL-9?
Ans: You can unlock the RIVAL-9 by completing Armory challenges in MW3.
Q2) What is the best RIVAL-9 loadout for MW3 Zombies?
Ans: You can try our recommended build for MW3 Zombies:
- Muzzle: BRUEN PENDULUM
- Laser: VLK LZR 7MW
- Underbarrel: XRK EDGE BW-4 HANDSTOP
- Rear Grip: RIVAL VICE ASSAULT GRIP
Q3) What is the max level on RIVAL-9?
Ans: The RIVAL-9 maxes out at level 20 in MW3.