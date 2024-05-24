Black Ops 6 Zombies story this year will be "off the charts," claims voice actor 

While fans are curious to see what's in store for them in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Zombies, an alleged voice actor from the game has hyped up the awaited title. According to the actor, the Zombies story this year will be highly promising. This update has excited the players fond of experiencing zombies modes in Black Ops installments.

Treyarch and Activision recently confirmed a Black Ops 6 title on social media while informing that the full reveal is coming on June 9, 2024, during the Xbox Showcase event.

Note: Players are advised to take early claims, rumors, or speculations with a grain of salt unless there's a proper confirmation from developers.

CoD Black Ops 6 Zombies story is expected to be the best yet, indicates voice actor

A user named @NicoleOfCringe on X recently replied to Treyarch's official confirmation post for Call of Duty Black Ops 6. While sharing their excitement, the user wrote:

"Obviously can't say much bc of NDAs but oh my god the story we've crafted this year for Zombies is off the charts."

Apparently, @NicoleOfCringe has mentioned in their X bio that they have played a [REDACTED] role in Call of Duty 2024. While it's not confirmed yet, it might be viable based on their claim regarding zombies in the next Black Ops game. The user also happens to be a Call of Duty YouTuber, and their channel is called NicoleCringe.

For now, everything should be taken with a grain of salt unless Treyarch reveals a substantial update on zombies in Call of Duty Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will reportedly offer zombies mode in early access period

Traditionally, Activision has followed the pattern of offering the Campaign mode for early access to players who pre-order a new CoD game. However, this pattern might change in 2024.

CoD 2024 Zombies is expected to bring back round-based mode once again (Image via Activision)

The next installment is also speculated to provide the zombies experience for early access to those who will pre-order the upcoming Black Ops title.

Moreover, the pre-order bonus is expected to give players exclusive access to a round-based zombies map out of the two maps rumored to arrive at launch.

For more news and the latest updates on CoD 2024 Zombies