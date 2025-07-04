Call of Duty to reportedly follow Fortnite's footsteps by adding Audio Visualizer

Call of Duty is reportedly going to receive an Audio Visualizer in the game. This information was shared in an X post by @ModernWarzone and outlined that Fortnite already has this feature, which suggests that Warzone may be receiving such an update first. However, the developers may decide to bring the visualizer to the current Black Ops 6 title alongside the battle royale.

This article will highlight the possible arrival of an audio visualizer in Call of Duty.

Fortnite-like audio visualizer reportedly arriving in Call of Duty

An audio visualizer is one of the older features that is readily available in Fortnite and helps players gain greater awareness of their surroundings while playing the game. A similar initiative may be implemented in Call of Duty titles to help players on the battlefield. However, the arrival of the audio cue visualizer has not been officially confirmed by any of the devs or the publisher. The original post was shared by @HeyImAlaix on X, which discussed the possibility of the feature coming to Activision’s shooter.

The audio visualizer is a feature that can show the direction of certain sounds, like footsteps and gunfire, in a limited range near the player’s character model. However, considering the pace of multiplayer in Black Ops 6 and Warzone’s battle royale, this feature could hinder the overall gameplay experience without proper balance.

Such audio cue visualizers can be great as an accessibility feature, but might completely eliminate certain playstyles within the game. This would become an issue for fans who prefer to lay low and score stealth kills or simply flank enemies in open ground combat situations. While this might be able to address some complaints about the sound engine of the game, improper integration of the visualizer could affect the game negatively.

It is important to note that this information is based on leaks. Fans can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty blogs for confirmed changes and upcoming features. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

