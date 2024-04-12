The Call of Duty League, or CDL, has announced a venue change for Major IV. Originally scheduled to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, the venue for the tournament has been relocated to Burbank, California. The event will also proceed without a live audience, marking a significant departure from the traditional format of CDL Majors.

The announcement was made by the league’s official X account on April 12, 2024.

CDL Major IV will no longer be held in front of a live audience

Major IV was originally scheduled to be hosted by the Carolina Royal Ravens in Charlotte, North Carolina. Instead, it will now take place behind closed doors in Burbank, California.

Speculation about this venue change has been circulating among fans for weeks. The Carolina Royal Ravens have cited various factors as the reason behind the shift.

This is not the first time a CDL Major event is being held behind closed doors. Something similar happened back in April 2023 when a Major IV event on Modern Warfare 2 was held in Colombus, Ohio, without a live audience. Back then, the LA Thieves emerged victorious.

As the upcoming event approaches, CDL fans are encouraged to show their support for their favorite teams online by connecting with the tournament's livestreams and social media handles. One thing that CDL fans all over the world can take solace in is that Major III, scheduled to be held in Toronto, remains unaffected by this venue change.

While the lack of a live audience may change the tournament experience, the CDL community's passion and excitement remain unaltered.

