CDL pro players reportedly caught up in active shooting situation ahead of Major 2

Just before Call of Duty League Major 2, CDL pro players got caught up in an active shooting situation in the hotel they were staying in Miami. According to multiple reports, there were several shots fired and a police raid while the players were inside the hotel. While the local news covered the entire shooting situation, it is so far confirmed that everyone participating in the upcoming tournament is safe and sound.

Read on to learn more about the hotel shooting situation where the CDL pros are staying.

Shots were reportedly fired at a hotel where CDL pro players have been staying for Major 2 in Miami

The news broke quite some time ago when pro player Lamar "Accuracy" Abedi from Minnesota RØKKR took on X and posted,

"Just woke up to the cops raiding the hotel room next door and atleast 30 shots fired"

The shots were fired at Holiday Inn Express in Fort Lauderdale in Miami, which is the same hotel where the CDL pro players have been staying before their official tournament starts on March 21.

According to the local news, the police immediately responded to the situation; however, there was one wounded officer who suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The recent report also suggests that the shooting happened inside the hotel, which matches Lamar's Tweet regarding the situation. It is quite unclear whether the perpetrator is alive. However, it's clear that the situation has been handled, and it is safe for the residents in that area and the players who stayed in that hotel.

