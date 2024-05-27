CoD dataminer finds hidden morse code in Black Ops 6 teaser website

Activision's Black Ops 6 marketing has officially rolled out and we saw nothing but pure hype and entertainment with its top-tier teasers. On top of the unique packages, real-life posters, and an entire website dedicated to teasers, a popular CoD dataminer found another easter egg on TheTruthLies website—a morse code that reveals a phrase and a date.

Read on to find out more about the latest Black Ops 6 teaser.

Black Ops 6 morse code teaser hints at live-action trailer

Popular Call of Duty dataminer @realityuk_ posted on X a 21-second clip of an audio file that they found on Black Ops 6's TheTruthLies website. If you haven't figured it out yet, the website contains an interactive television composed of six channels where video teasers for the upcoming game can be viewed.

After decoding the encrypted message, the user revealed the following message:

"MAY 28TH. WE SHINE A LIGHT ON THEIR LIES."

Of course, fans were quick to speculate that there might be a big reveal on the said date. The speculations were confirmed shortly after through Call of Duty's official YouTube channel.

On the said page, a live-action reveal trailer is scheduled for May 28, 2024, at 7 AM PST/10 am EST. The trailer's thumbnail photo is of Saddam Hussein, the president of Iraq during the Gulf War, on which the upcoming game is reportedly based.

Developed by Treyarch Studios, the upcoming Black Ops installment is set to hit the market in October 2024. A full reveal is expected on June 9 at 9 am PT during the Xbox Showcase and CoD BO6 Direct events.

