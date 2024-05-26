Will Black Ops 6 come to Xbox One? Possibilities explored

Ever since Call of Duty Black Ops 6 was officially confirmed by Activision, players owning the last-gen Xbox One console are wondering whether they will be able to enjoy it or not. Fortunately, it seems like there's a possibility of Black Ops 6 coming to Xbox One, thanks to recent leaks and speculations surrounding the game's availability on previous generations of consoles.

This article will explore the possibility of Black Ops 6 being released on Xbox One.

Note: Players are advised to take speculations and early leaks with a grain of salt unless there's an official confirmation from developers.

Black Ops 6 is likely to release for Xbox One and here's why

Just days ago, curious players on Reddit discovered a leaked page for Black Ops 6 pre-orders on retail store GameStop, which showed the prices for various console versions of the next Call of Duty.

While the page showed PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X editions, there was no mention of an Xbox One version for CoD Black Ops 6. However, media outlet Insider Gaming later stated that because the Xbox Series X version will be a cross-generation version, it will also work on Xbox One as well.

In short, players owning the last-gen console need not worry too much. They will likely get to play Treyarch's upcoming FPS premium on Xbox One. However, it's better to wait for an official announcement by Activision.

The publisher will fully reveal all details on the game during Microsoft's Xbox Showcase event on June 9, 2024. Hopefully, the information regarding platform support will also be shared.

Black Ops 6 is expected to have an open-world campaign

The new installment is rumored to be set in a fully open world. It will be the first time for a Call of Duty game to have an actual open-world experience.

A still from the key art for Treyarch's anticipated Call of Duty game in 2024 (Image via Activision)

However, several rumors have also suggested that not all the missions will have an open-world format. Similar to previous titles, there will be linear missions as well due to their popularity among hardcore fans of the franchise. The story is expected to be set during the time of the Gulf War.

