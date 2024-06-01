EngineOwning threatens to release Call of Duty cheat software for free

EngineOwning, a website that provides cheats for popular first-person shooter games like Warzone, has threatened to release its cheating software for Call of Duty for free after being ordered to pay $15 million by the United States District Court for the Central District of California in a case brought by Activision Blizzard. Activision has been taking legal action against cheat providers to protect the game since 2022.

In January 2022, Activision filed a lawsuit against EngineOwning, seeking damages and demanding that they halt operations.

EngineOwning has threatens to appeal and release free cheats

EngineOwning has been a major force in the cheat development business, widely recognized for their cheating tools in the CoD franchise. According to court claims, the $15 million settlement fee also requires EngineOwning to surrender their domain to Call of Duty.

In response to the court's judgment, EngineOwning's executive team released a statement on their website in which they indicated their intention to appeal the order, even going to the lengths of threatening to release their new cheating software for free.

Other than issuing these threats to Activision, they also criticized the ruling, claiming that a judge with a clear head would have never made those rulings in the first place.

"We hope and think that our domain registrar will not defer to this bogus claim, that would not have been approved by any clearheaded judge with even basic democratic values in a proper jurisdiction."

While Activision’s current victory in court might be a step forward in this battle against cheating since hackers seem to be circumventing their RICOCHET anti-cheat software, these threats by EngineOwning could potentially worsen the issue. The company has pledged to develop new software that could bypass the anti-cheat system for MW3 and Warzone and claimed that they would provide it for free.

"We have also decided to work on a free lite version of our MW3/WZ cheat with full ESP once the paid cheat is back to undetected."

According to reliable sources, EngineOwning has already prepared backup domains to continue activities despite the court ruling. With anti-cheat measures becoming more sophisticated day by day, cheating in Call of Duty remains a persistent issue.

