Modern Warfare 3 "Join failed because you are on a different version" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Modern Warfare 3 "Join failed because you are on a different version" error is the latest issue that players have been running into. In most instances, this issue arises as soon as players try to boot into the game. Based on the information at hand, it would seem that the error is occurring due to a mismatch between client versions. However, this is rather peculiar, given that a Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone update went live a few hours ago.

It would seem that during the updating process, something has gone awry for most players. Either the client has failed to update correctly, or files have gone missing and/or have been corrupted. Nevertheless, there are a few workarounds that you can try out to bypass this issue or at least be able to launch CoD HQ without any trouble.

How to fix Modern Warfare 3 "Join failed because you are on a different version" error

Restarting the game should fix this issue. (Image via Activision)

As mentioned, the Modern Warfare 3 "Join failed because you are on a different version" error started appearing after the update. As such, this is an issue that is related to it. Here are a few workarounds that you could try using to fix the issue.

Keep in mind that it may not yield results for all users.

1) Restart the game

Based on community feedback regarding the Modern Warfare 3 "Join failed because you are on a different version" error, restarting seems to work. According to numerous users, restarting the game should solve the problem.

This may be occurring because of a technical glitch, and as such, a simple restart should fix it. Keep in mind that this may vary based on the platform you are playing the game on.

2) Verify files and/or reinstall

If restarting the game does not fix the Modern Warfare 3 "Join failed because you are on a different version" error, try verifying the files. As mentioned, since this issue started to appear after the update, files could have been corrupted. For this reason, checking and verifying them could solve the problem.

If the issue still persists, you can try reinstalling the game. A fresh installation should solve the issue. Since the patching/updating process runs into issues at times, a fresh install should bypass these problems.

3) Wait for an official fix and/or patch/update

If the two aforementioned methods do not yield results, the best course of action would be to wait for Activision to address the problem. Since the Modern Warfare 3 "Join failed because you are on a different version" error is technical in nature, developers will have to step in to fix it permanently.

Given that it's not a major issue as such, it should not take very long for developers to fix it. They will likely provide an update on their official social media regarding the Modern Warfare 3 "Join failed because you are on a different version" error in a few hours.

