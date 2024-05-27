New Call of Duty package teases Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay

A new wave of Black Ops 6 packages have been sent to Call of Duty content creators. This time, streamers received huge boxes containing full-sized TVs and VHS tapes which revealed a new video teaser for the upcoming game. Interestingly, a short clip of the battlefield appeared for a split second, which fans speculate is a preview of the Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay.

Earlier this week, the first batch of Call of Duty packages was sent to several content creators which they used to decode game-related messages. The box included a pager, a postcard, and a booklet guide. Find out more about the new game teaser in the article below.

New Call of Duty package hints at Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay

Activision has sent out another batch of Call of Duty packages and we may have just been given a preview of the Black Ops 6 Zombies gameplay. CoD streamer NoahJ shared a full unboxing of his BO6 package which contained a TV and a VHS tape.

The tape looked similar to the previous video teasers on TheTruthLies website, where random clips from the 90s are shown. However, toward the end of the video, a one-second clip of an Operator shooting Zombies while sliding can be seen.

The short clip led many to speculate that the fan-favorite Zombies mode is coming to Call of Duty 2024. However, some believe that the cutscene is nothing but a confirmation that the highly-requested shooting while sliding feature will be coming to Black Ops 6.

Activision and Treyarch have not confirmed anything about the game mode but the upcoming big reveal on June 9, 2024, during the Xbox showcase should clear things out. Meanwhile, the live-action trailer from the game is scheduled to drop on May 28 at 7 am PT on Call of Duty's official YouTube channel.

