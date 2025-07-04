Portable zipline is broken on Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 4 Reloaded

Portable ziplines in Call of Duty Warzone may be facing some issues in Season 4 Reloaded. A recent clip was shared by @NukeSquad on X that showcased FaZe Swagg using the item and dropping down instead of skydiving over the distance. The Call of Duty veteran states in the video that the item may not be functioning correctly and could be one of the gameplay bugs that came with the arrival of the new mid-season update.
This article will highlight the portable zipline being broken on Rebirth Island in Warzone Season.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.
Warzone Season 4 Reloaded update breaks portable ziplines on Rebirth Island
The recent Warzone Season 4 Reloaded patch seems to have created a new problem with the portable zipline item. This issue might be map-specific, occurring only on Rebirth Island, and not on the others available in the map pool. The portable zipline bug could hinder the overall gameplay experience as it is a crucial part of the movement kit during combat.
Portable ziplines can be activated on the map to have a vertical zipline dropped on the marked location. Players can then interact with it to climb up automatically and enter into a brief state of skydiving after reaching the top end of the zipline. This is a great tool that is used by the community to reposition around the map or get to safety when the zone begins to move.
In the clip shared by @NukeSquad on X, FaZe Swagg called in a portable zipline and tried to use it to get to a different location. Instead, the bug simply dropped him down instead of entering the skydive animation. The new update might have caused the mechanics of the item to malfunction.
However, the developers are likely aware of this problem and may deploy the necessary patches to fix the issue permanently. You can reach out to the official support team in case you find any new bugs or glitches to help the devs identify and fix any such underlying errors.
