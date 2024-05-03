Warzone May 1 patch notes address Auto Tac Sprint issue, nerf DG-58 and Lockwood Mk2 conversion kit

Call of Duty has released a minor update to fix some major issues in Warzone after the Season 3 Reloaded update. After the mid-season update, both the Aftermarket Parts for the DG-58 LSW and the Lockwood Mk2 bacame extremely overpowered. As a result, players started spamming the kits, creating an unbalanced gaming experience. Furthermore, not just the Aftermarket Parts, but the Auto Tac Sprint feature was also stopping players from reloading properly.

According to Raven Software's latest statement, the Auto Tac Sprint error will take some time to be fixed. Meanwhile, the overpowered attachments have been nerfed with the update. Let's take a look at what's changed after today's update.

Warzone May 1 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Here are all the changes in Warzone's May 1 update:

"The ongoing issue affecting automatic tactical sprint functionality, causing it to disrupt attempts to reload a weapon, is a top priority right now. Rest assured, our team is diligently working on implementing a solution, which we're anticipating to release sometime next week. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this process."

DG-58 LSW

JAK Nightshade

Max Damage decreased to 30, down from 33.

Near-Mid Damage reduced to 27, down from 30.

Mid Damage reduced to 24, down from 28.

Max Damage Range decreased to 12.7 meters, down from 19.05.

Near-Mid Damage Range reduced to 24.13 meters, down from 30.48.

Headshot Modifier reduced to 1.15x, down from 1.4x.

LOCKWOOD MK2

JAK Wardens

Fixed an issue causing shots to not hit in the expected location while firing simultaneously.

That is all there is to know about the current update in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded. Check out our other Warzone-related news and guides: