"Remove it all together" - Warzone 2 players react after the reduction of fog in Vondel

Alongside the latest Season 4 update, Call of Duty Warzone 2 received a new map that has brought a brand-new terrain with secret pathways and fast-paced cityscape. The new Points of Interest (POIs) introduce many fresh gunfight scenarios with a chance of fog appearing on the map. However, the developers recently moderated the amount of fog that can appear to balance the playing field.

Warzone 2 has various movement restrictions to provide a realistic combat experience. However, the arrival of the new map, Vondel, with fog that blocked one's line of sight, seemed to negatively affect lobbies. Thus, there was plenty of feedback supporting the reduction or removal of fog on the map.

Let us look closer at the community’s opinion after the latest patch in Warzone 2 Season 4.

How are players reacting to the reduction of fog in Warzone 2’s Vondel map?

Raven Software @RavenSoftware A minor update for Vondel Resurgence has gone live to reduce the chance of Fog appearing during the match.



#Warzone

Activision prepares two major updates and introduces new playable content with each seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The community provides useful feedback on social media platforms, such as Twitter and Reddit. The developers consider such insights and deploy different patches to create a fair battlefield.

The Dropshot Podcast @TheDropshotPod @RavenSoftware Great, but let's take it one step further and remove it all together from resurgence/BR. The map has perfect visibility and vibrant colors, no reason to ruin that.

KingProdigy @KingProdigyTV @RavenSoftware Use me as a remove it entirely button

After popular support, the most recent update reduced the chance of fog appearing on Vondel. The community feels that this is a step in the right direction, as the presence of fog hinders a player's ability to spot enemies and engage in gunfights. The fog also makes it easier for hostiles to camp in different areas and take down unsuspecting players.

A few Warzone 2 players support completely removing fog on the map. This is primarily because Vondel is already well-defined and has vibrant colors. These elements make it perfect for quick gunfights and aggressive strategies.

A user addressed the fog issue in the DMZ mode, adding that it makes it difficult for squads to appreciate the map's beauty.

Matraca @CoDMatraca @RavenSoftware I think the fog is a little bit too dense in DMZ, or at least i have never been in a match where there's no fog, so maybe consider taking a look at it

Others had mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

ADZxP @ADZxP



Would be nice to be more RnG by match not guaranteed weather plays a factor each game.



Would be nice to be more RnG by match not guaranteed weather plays a factor each game.

Rotating weather and day/night in warzone would be fun… @RavenSoftware A lot of hate for the environmental factors being added to the game be it fog or sandstorms. I don't mind it, adds a factor of change.Would be nice to be more RnG by match not guaranteed weather plays a factor each game.Rotating weather and day/night in warzone would be fun…

@MadMarcoTTV @Marcostweets_ @RavenSoftware It would be a great idea if you could change it in every match, for example.. one match while raining with thunderstorms, one match during night time, one match during winter with some snow fall, one during summer heat and one during the Fall... that would change the game!!

A Warzone 2 player recommends a new method where the fog could appear in mid-game for a short time and then disappear. This could be a great avenue for developers to explore, as the randomness of the fog affects the entire lobby.

MCBgamily @bgamily @RavenSoftware Fog would be cool if it came in sometime in the middle of the match and only for a couple minutes and then went back out that would give enough time to shift up rotations and stuff.

Others pointed out various other issues preventing players from properly experiencing the battle royale. These include unintentional shadow bans, audio system inaccuracies, burst packet problems, and the game's optimization level.

JOEYBAGADS @joeybagads @RavenSoftware Thanks amazing can we fix a big problem maybe like that I've been shadowbanned 31 times for no reason while cheaters are still able to play the game

The developers may take note of such responses and deploy updates in the future to completely remove the fog system and fix other underlying issues. However, this cannot be confirmed as Activision has not officially confirmed the removal of fog from the game. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

