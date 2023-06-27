"Remove it all together" - Warzone 2 players react after the reduction of fog in Vondel

Alongside the latest Season 4 update, Call of Duty Warzone 2 received a new map that has brought a brand-new terrain with secret pathways and fast-paced cityscape. The new Points of Interest (POIs) introduce many fresh gunfight scenarios with a chance of fog appearing on the map. However, the developers recently moderated the amount of fog that can appear to balance the playing field.
Warzone 2 has various movement restrictions to provide a realistic combat experience. However, the arrival of the new map, Vondel, with fog that blocked one's line of sight, seemed to negatively affect lobbies. Thus, there was plenty of feedback supporting the reduction or removal of fog on the map.
Let us look closer at the community’s opinion after the latest patch in Warzone 2 Season 4.
How are players reacting to the reduction of fog in Warzone 2’s Vondel map?
Activision prepares two major updates and introduces new playable content with each seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The community provides useful feedback on social media platforms, such as Twitter and Reddit. The developers consider such insights and deploy different patches to create a fair battlefield.
After popular support, the most recent update reduced the chance of fog appearing on Vondel. The community feels that this is a step in the right direction, as the presence of fog hinders a player's ability to spot enemies and engage in gunfights. The fog also makes it easier for hostiles to camp in different areas and take down unsuspecting players.
A few Warzone 2 players support completely removing fog on the map. This is primarily because Vondel is already well-defined and has vibrant colors. These elements make it perfect for quick gunfights and aggressive strategies.
A user addressed the fog issue in the DMZ mode, adding that it makes it difficult for squads to appreciate the map's beauty.
Others had mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:
A Warzone 2 player recommends a new method where the fog could appear in mid-game for a short time and then disappear. This could be a great avenue for developers to explore, as the randomness of the fog affects the entire lobby.
Others pointed out various other issues preventing players from properly experiencing the battle royale. These include unintentional shadow bans, audio system inaccuracies, burst packet problems, and the game's optimization level.
The developers may take note of such responses and deploy updates in the future to completely remove the fog system and fix other underlying issues. However, this cannot be confirmed as Activision has not officially confirmed the removal of fog from the game. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.