The fourth season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released about two weeks ago, adding much content to the game. Some added features include a new map called Vondel, the full release of Ranked Play, significant changes to DMZ mode, new weapons, new skins, new vehicles, changes to gameplay mechanics, and much more.

Vondel also features DMZ, which has seen an overhaul. Players must discover the map thoroughly to find every new aspect added to the game mode, as it features various hidden and secret areas that reward players with unique items.

Where are the hidden areas in Warzone 2's Vondel DMZ?

Vondel is a comparatively small map in Warzone 2. However, it is densely packed, with many buildings and interiors of several stories with underground areas as well. As it's set in an urban area, it's challenging to go through every corner of the map, and players tend to miss out on a few rooms. This guide will cover all the hidden areas in Vondel.

Graveyard

Near the top-left of the map, the POI Graveyard has a small square building with an underground tunnel. All you need to do is go down its staircase, where you will find a few doors inside which a secret room, seemingly used by the military, can be found. Players can also find a bunch of loot inside 'military boxes.'



If you keep exploring the downstairs room, you will find a tunnel leading you to a ladder that players can climb into an open room on the other side of the graveyard. This area can be great for running away from situations when you are fighting against multiple enemies or AI in Warzone 2's DMZ.

Museum



Inside the Museum, players will find two big doors labeled "Reservoir" that lead to an underground reservoir bank that has several ways opening to different areas of the map. One path leads to the Police Station in the east, another tunnel leads to an underground car park near the Exhibit, and one way leads toward the gardens in the south. Knowing these shortcuts can help players escape quickly or run away from the gas without any issues in Warzone 2.

Underground water canals

Players can find canals near the Museum with passageways open to several different areas of the map. However, the underwater canals are long enough that players cannot reach the other end in one breath. To go through the entire waterway, players will need to find a rebreather that can also be found in one of the underwater rooms on the west of the Museum, located right under the orange bridge, along with more loot.

On the south of Market, players must dive underwater again, where another passageway is located. Press LB+RB on PlayStation to use the rebreather and the equivalent on Xbox. The rebreather can only be used four times in Warzone 2, so players must use it conservatively.

After finding the opening of the canal underwater, go inside it, take the first left, the first right, first left, first right, first left, and you will find a bright orange ladder that leads to a secret room where several boxes of loot can be found. The room can also be unlocked from the inside for your teammates to access it.

Season 4 of Warzone 2 is live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

