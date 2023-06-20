Warzone 2 DMZ guide: All the best loot spots in the Vondel map

In its fourth seasonal update, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 added a new map called Vondel. The map is stunning and has earned a lot of attention and gratitude from the community. The region is medium-sized with 15 POIs and offers fantastic treasure; however, select places provide more legendary crates, secret weaponry, and other items to give players a head start in overcoming any difficulty that they face.

Good loot is important for survival, especially in the DMZ, where you must fight formidable AIs and actual players and beat powerful bosses, among other things. As a result, players should be aware of where they can find the most loot with minimal effort.

This article will list all the excellent spots in Warzone 2's Vondel map where one may obtain the greatest treasure.

What are the best loot spots in Warzone 2 Vondel map?

Warzone 2's Vondel map has 15 POIs and several mysteries and hidden treasures for the community to discover. That said, there are specific locations where you may get some excellent stuff and gain an advantage over your opponents.

Getting to the appropriate places might be difficult, but you must conquer some obstacles to obtain powerful loot. The map depicts a city-like setting with numerous aspects, such as a suitable canal infrastructure, a stadium, a zoo, a university, etc. The sites listed below can provide you with the most amount of loot.

1) Aquarium area in the Zoo POI

The aquarium is located in the center of the Zoo POI. The location will be locked and will require a key to enter, but there is a technique you may use to gain entry. First, proceed to the aquarium counter, and from the left side, you can climb up to the structure's roof.

When you reach the roof, there will be an elevator spot where you may go down using the rappelling rope and enter the region. With multiple legendary cases, this region has some of the greatest loot in Vondel.

2) Castle POI

The Castle POI occupies a very large area and is a 13th-century world heritage site. The castle construction is vast, with multiple rooms containing plenty of loot, rare legendary crates, and even a Golden fully attached FJX Imperium sniper rifle. Outside the building is an abandoned chapel with a crypt, which will also yields some good stuff.

3) Market POI's Stronghold

The Market POI is in the center of the map, and there is a building labeled "NIEUWE STADSPOORT" that will be a Stronghold site and require a key to access it. Keep a Stronghold key beforehand and use it to open the building. Once inside, expect to face multiple formidable AIs; clear it to locate various legendary packages and a Golden fully attached Signal 50 sniper rifle.

4) Police Station POI

The Police Station POI is located in the southeastern location of Warzone 2's Vondel. As the name implies, it is evident that the building will contain some fantastic treasures. Enter the structure to discover many legendary boxes and a Golden KV Broadside fully attached shotgun, which will give you an advantage in securing strongholds around the map.

The above are the most prominent locations that one can visit in Warzone 2's Vondel map to acquire some solid loot.

