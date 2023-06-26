Warzone 2 players not receiving appropriate SR upon rejoining: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Warzone 2's Ranked Play mode was launched alongside the Season 3 Reloaded update on May 10, 2023, and quickly gained popularity within the community. However, a new beta feature has been added, so bugs are unavoidable. Several of them have been resolved, but new ones continue to emerge. Recently, a new issue has emerged in which rejoined players are not receiving the right amount of Skill Rating.

The developers acknowledged the present problem and have even added it to their official Trello board. Players may anticipate the problem to be addressed soon. The following article will delve deeper into the problem, including possible solutions, reasons, and more.

Possible fix relating to players not receiving correct SR after rejoining in Warzone 2 Ranked Play

Recently, the franchise addressed the issue via its official Twitter account:

"We’re investigating an issue where SR for kills, assists, and unassisted kills are not correctly awarded after a player reconnects via the Rejoin (Beta)."

We’re investigating an issue where SR for kills, assists, and unassisted kills are not correctly awarded after a player reconnects via the Rejoin (Beta).



The long-awaited rejoin option was a major addition to Warzone 2 Ranked Play in Season 4. Previously, it was not possible; if you were disconnected in any way, you would lose the match and your SR. However, following Season 4, you can reconnect to your existing game if you experience an accidental disconnection.

The feature is currently in beta and will only allow you to reconnect within four minutes of disconnecting. However, after reconnecting to their matches, the community is now facing a problem where they are not receiving the correct amount of Skill Rating for kills, assists, and unassisted kills.

There is no exact remedy for this issue, which the developers have acknowledged and will address shortly. For the time being, you should bear the following in mind:

Use ethernet cables instead of wifi connections since they provide a dedicated connection between the device and the router, which helps to keep the connection stable.

Pause any background downloads.

Check Call of Duty servers since sometimes they take the servers offline for maintenance, and you may get disconnected from matches.

Check if your internet connection is delivering the appropriate speed.

You should take the above steps, but there is no absolute solution.

Possible reason behind the issue

The problem is mainly caused by the rejoin function in Ranked Play, which was added in Warzone 2 Season 4 and is still in beta testing. It will take some time to gather diverse data to perfect the feature. However, the developers are aware of all potential difficulties with the functionality and will provide patches as soon as feasible.

Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

