Best FTAC Recon loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

In Warzone 2, the FATC Recon is a battle rifle. It is the most adaptable weapon in the category, with semi-auto and full-auto shooting modes allowing it to operate at any range. It allows you to play aggressively with a lot of mobility, but the weapon has a small magazine size, limiting the user's ability to fully utilize the weapon's capabilities.

With the introduction of Season 4, Warzone 2 underwent changes. Players now have a larger health pool; hence weapons with better damage and TTK ratings are ideal. The best option would be FTAC Recon, but it would require the right configuration to work with the current meta.

What is the best class setup for the FTAC Recon in Warzone 2?

The FTAC Recon has a strong damage output and, unlike other weapons in its class, will enable more mobility and even help players in close-range combat. Battle rifles are best suited for medium to long-range combat, but this weapon is an exception due to its full-auto mode. However, because of the small magazine size, an SMG should be used as a backup weapon.

In addition, to take on the Warzone 2 scenarios, you'll need a proper class configuration that includes tactical gear, perks, and a secondary weapon.

Primary Weapon: FTAC Recon

FTAC Recon Secondary Weapon: Lachmann Sub/Veznev-9k/VEL 46

Lachmann Sub/Veznev-9k/VEL 46 Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Base Perks: Overkill and Double Time

Overkill and Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

What are the best attachments for the FTAC Recon?

The FTAC Recon is a powerful weapon and has a great base stat of 500 rpm firing rate (545 rpm for full-auto), 480 m/s muzzle velocity, and 250 ms ADS time. The numbers can further be enhanced with proper attachments. To get the best out of the weapon, you must enhance its ADS speed, damage range, and recoil control.

The loadout below is designed to let you battle at medium range with less recoil and an enhanced damage range. You must rely on your backup weapon for close-range combat.

FTAC Recon loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Recommended Build:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 (vertical -0.27; horizontal +0.13)

Sakin Tread-40 (vertical -0.27; horizontal +0.13) Optic: Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.16; horizontal +0.52)

Aim OP-V4 (vertical -1.16; horizontal +0.52) Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip (vertical -0.45; horizontal -0.38)

Sakin ZX Grip (vertical -0.45; horizontal -0.38) Underbarrel: VX Pineapple (vertical +0.38; horizontal -0.11)

VX Pineapple (vertical +0.38; horizontal -0.11) Magazine: 15-round Mag

To control the recoil, you should opt for the Sakin Tread-40 muzzle and pair it with the Sakin ZX rear grip to attain a much controllable recoil, as the attachments will help you control the horizontal as well as vertical recoil and keep your bullets on target for the follow-up shots.

The Aim OP-V4 is a great sight that is loved by the whole community since it provides a near-perfect sight without any distractions.

The VX Pineapple underbarrel will increase stability with enhanced hip fire accuracy, hip recoil control, gun kick control, and aim walking steadiness.

Finally, the most important attachment will be the 15-round mag that will provide you five additional bullets in your chamber.

How to unlock the FTAC Recon in Warzone 2?

You must level up your M4 to 14 before obtaining the FTAC Recon. After getting the weapon, play some games to level it up to 20 to unlock the most crucial attachment, the 15-round magazine.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much moreStand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII , available now SEASON 04 IS HERE. Vondel, increased health in Warzone, new MP maps, Battle Pass and so much more 🔥 Stand above the rest in Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII, available now 💪 https://t.co/IStz7phNtS

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes