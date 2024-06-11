Black Ops 6 early access beta date leaked

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 early access beta date has been leaked. Players who pre-order the game will be able to access this beta before everyone else. While Activision had already announced the early access beta, the exact date is yet to be officially revealed. However, popular Call of Duty leaker @BobNetworkUK posted an employee info from GAME, which listed the start date and end date of the upcoming closed beta.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

When does Black Ops 6 early access beta reportedly start?

The Black Ops 6 early access beta will reportedly start from August 28, 2024. It will continue for almost a week and end on September 3. Given that the Call of Duty Next event will be held on August 28, we can expect the beta to go live right after it ends.

Call of Duty has also revealed that there will be an open beta session for everyone later. However, we are yet to recieve any information regarding it.

From a brand new movement mechanism to the classic prestige system, we'll be seeing a massive overhaul in Call of Duty's multiplayer mode with the release of Black Ops 6.

The Omnimovement system in the upcoming Black Ops 6 will allow players to move in any direction, just like Max Payne games. Right now, Call of Duty doesn't let players to dive in any direction, and to change where they're headed, they need to completely move the operator. However, that's going to be different going forward, and it is one of the major changes in movement in Call of Duty's history.

The upcoming closed beta early access will allow players to experience what it feels like to play the game in a brand new way. Those who pre-order any one of the editions will be able to access the beta.

