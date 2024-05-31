Call of Duty and Fallout crossover all details leaked

Leakers previously shared that Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 will have a crossover with the popular gaming franchise Fallout soon. Recently, dataminers have unearthed more information from Season 4 files, and now we have all the information regarding the upcoming crossover. From Captain Price and Ghost getting Vault Dweller skin to multiple cosmetics, players can explore several in-game items tied to the Fallout franchise.

If you want to learn more about the Call of Duty and Fallout crossover, read below.

All leaked Fallout x Call of Duty Warzone and MW3 crossover leaked details

Popular Call of Duty dataminer X/@BobNetworkUK has seemingly uncovered several interesting details regarding the upcoming Fallout and Call of Duty crossover. As per the leaks, Warzone and MW3 will feature a Tracer Pack named Fallout Vault Dweller, expected to feature four operator skins with the Vault Dweller costume from Fallout and multiple weapon blueprints, skins, and more.

Here are all the items in the upcoming bundle, as per leaks:

Vault 141 Price operator skin

Vault 141 Ghost operator skin

Vault 141 Soap operator skin

Vault-Tec Approved M16 Weapon Blueprint with tracer round

Atomic Disintegrator HRM-9 Weapon Blueprint

Vault-Tec Tecengineer Emblem

You're Special Large Decal

Nuka-Cola Spacer Weapon Sticker

Let's Do This Weapon Charm

Fatman Weapon Charm

Sanctuary Hills Loading Screen

Restoring Democracy Loading Screen

Wasteland Workshop Calling Card

Vault 141 Loading Screen

Nuka-Cola Loading Screen

Please Stand By Loading Screen

Survivor's Journey Loading Screen

Call of Duty has yet to disclose the price of the Tracer Pack in Warzone and MW3. However, we can guess the price based on the content. The Tracer pack Fallout Vault Dweller is expected to cost around 3,200 Call of Duty points. If you don't have enough CP, you can purchase it from the game store. Here are all the CP pack prices in the game:

200 COD Points: $1.99

$1.99 500 COD Points: $4.99

$4.99 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99

$9.99 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99

$19.99 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99

$39.99 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99

$74.99 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99

$99.99 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

