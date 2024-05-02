CoD 2024 reveal event reward reportedly has an iconic Black Ops 1 reference

A recently leaked CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal event reward is tied to the original Black Ops from 2010, according to an insider's discovery. It seems like Treyarch's new Call of Duty premium will bring back nostalgia in full force this year for all hardcore fans who never forget even the most minute elements from classic installments under the FPS franchise.

This article will dive deeper into the major claim made by a trusted scooper on CoD 2024 reveal event reward's connection to Black Ops 1 from Treyarch.

Note: Players are advised to take early claims, rumors, or leaks with a grain of salt.

CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal event reward is reportedly based on 2010's Black Ops 1 promotional poster

The 9mm Daemon handgun blueprint Steel is reportedly the gun seen in Black Ops 1's poster from 2010 (Image via Activision)

Reliable insider @ForwardLeaks on social media platform X recently dropped a surprising post while sharing his discovery on the newly leaked CoD 2024 Black Ops 6 reveal event reward Steel. It is a blueprint based on a 9mm Daemon handgun.

Players are expected to receive Steel blueprint after completing the challenge that will unlock the reveal for Call of Duty 2024 in MW3 later this month in Season 3 Reloaded.

According to @ForwardLeaks, the leaked reward is the same gun, named "Sally," seen in the hands of the guy featured in Black Ops 1's iconic poster from 2010.

Perhaps the only possible difference between the leaked handgun for the CoD 2024 Black Ops reveal event and the handgun in Black Ops 1's poster is that the original pistol has eight tallies marked on its body. On the other hand, the Steel blueprint for the upcoming event has six tallies.

While this crazy connection between the first Black Ops and this year's FPS premium is still unconfirmed, it's definitely a massive reference that one can't ignore.

Black Ops 6 will be officially unveiled in next month's Xbox Showcase event on June 9, 2024. Recent rumors have indicated that the game will likely be released in late October.

