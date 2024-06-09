CoD Black Ops 6 will reportedly not have carry-forward-items from MW3

While Call of Duty Black Ops 6's official reveal is getting closer, more details regarding the game are also surfacing. According to the latest leaked information, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 will not feature carry-forward items from Modern Warfare 3. In the last year, we saw a massive amount of content getting carried forward to Modern Warfare 3 from Modern Warfare 2. However, that doesn't seem like the case with the upcoming Black Ops 6 title.

If you want to learn more about the latest leak regarding the carry forward system in CoD Black Ops 6, read below.

Will CoD Black Ops 6 potentially feature carry-forward items from MW3?

While it is yet to be confirmed by Activision, the answer so far is 'no'. Black Ops 6 won't feature any of the weapons or cosmetics from the previous Call of Duty titles. Just like Modern Warfare 2, it will have a clean slate.

Although Activision is yet to reveal anything, it was becoming obvious that the upcoming title won't have anything from Modern Warfare 3. The rumor became more prominent with popular Call of Duty leaker @BobNetworkUK's recent post on X. In the post, Bob states,

"stop buying MWIII skins if you don't play Warzone"

This means that the Black Ops 6 title won't feature anything from the Modern Warfare 3 or 2. However, we can expect the integration into Warzone to be similar to the old days. This means Warzone will feature all the weapons and cosmetics from 3 games.

We can expect all the details to be announced in today's Black Ops 6 Direct. For more information regarding CoD Black Ops 6, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.

