Fan-favorite The Boys LTM is reportedly returning in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty is reportedly returning the fan-favorite The Boys limited-time mode in Modern Warfare 3. Known as "Supe'd Up," the multiplayer mode was first introduced in Modern Warfare 3 in the Season 1 Reloaded update. Popular Call of Duty leaker @BobNetworkUK revealed on X that the mode returning to the game:

"Supe'd Up, the MP LTM for The Boys Collab, appears to be returning soon."

If you want to learn more about the Supe's Up LTM in Modern Warfare 3, read below.

What is The Boys Supe'd Up LTM in Modern Warfare 3?

To celebrate The Boys TV show on Amazon Prime, Call of Duty introduced The Supe'd Up LTM in Modern Warfare 3. This mode is a buffed-up version of Kill Confirmed. Instead of dog tags, fallen players would drop Temp V. Call of Duty first introduced Temp V in Warzone 2. The secret serum that gave superpowers to human beings in The Boys TV series also gives special abilities to operators in Call of Duty.

In the Supe'd Up event, players will also gain superhuman abilities in Modern Warfare 3. From durability to super speed, the game mode allows players to delve deeper into complete chaos. The final objective of the mode is to reach the score limit of 75.

It can be expected that players will be able to earn exclusive rewards by participating in the Supe'd Up event. It's not the first time that Call of Duty has introduced The Boys crossover in Modern Warfare 3. Previously, we have seen Homelander from The Boys appear in Call of Duty as an operator. The Boys Season 4 is releasing on Amazon Prime on June 13, 2024, so we can expect the mode to arrive at the same time in Modern Warfare 3.

