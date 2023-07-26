Leaks of the upcoming Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 3, are all over the internet as the release date gets closer. The title is rumored to launch on November 10, 2023, after a series of Alpha and Beta tests the previous month and a one-week campaign-only early access for players who pre-order the game so they can play the multiplayer directly upon launch.

The latest leaks have given enough data for players to make concept images of the UI. Recently, the title's logo was leaked, revealing that the game will use red as its primary color, for the UI and HUD in-game, in a similar fashion to MW2019, which mainly used green.

Concept makers show the HUD and UI of Modern Warfare 3 after major leaks

Example of how Scrapyard and the UI could look in Modern Warfare III based on recent leaks and rumors.

According to rumors, Terminal and Scrapyard are two maps that will be part of Modern Warfare 3 upon launch. It is highly probable that Scrapyard will not be taken directly from MW 2019 and will have a different aesthetic. The aforementioned concept image uses the map from the four-year-old title, as it still holds up well in terms of graphics.

The concept maker, omgFawzi, has taken all the leaks and rumors into consideration to develop an image of how the game will look when it launches. The green UI of MW 2019 has been replaced with a red gradient, and the font has also been changed to look bolder and square-shaped compared to the latest games' fonts.

• Ninja perk returning

• Red dots on mini map

• War mode from WW2 returns

• Perks categorized into different pieces of “gear” like gloves, helmet, boots etc etc

• UI looks similar to current UI in MW2



Modern Warfare 3 leaks summarized
• Ninja perk returning
• Red dots on mini map
• War mode from WW2 returns
• Perks categorized into different pieces of "gear" like gloves, helmet, boots etc etc
• UI looks similar to current UI in MW2
All leaks via @BobNetworkUK

The gun in the image, the ANVL-B, has also been leaked and is used in the concept image. The Assault Rifle will be part of the game at launch, but it is currently unknown which gun it is based on.

A list of 20 weapons that will be part of the game has been leaked. They may be made available either on launch or as add-ons in later updates. The Holger, Striker 45, Lachmann-9, TAQ-V, and KVS Terminus are some guns in Modern Warfare 3.

Furthermore, more leaks have revealed that the game will bring back slide canceling, which was removed from the second title in the series, leaving players split on the decision. Reload canceling, changes to the TTK, red dots on the mini-map, return of Ninja Perk, and War Mode are some features that have been leaked to be part of Modern Warfare 3.

The game's official announcement by Activision is the only confirmation left to be made. Rumors suggest that the upcoming title will be revealed by the developers via an in-game event in Warzone 2 Season 5, which is speculated to be on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, the day Season 4's Battle Pass expires.