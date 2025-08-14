Specialist Abilities are reportedly returning to Black Ops 7

Iconic Specialist Abilities from Black Ops 3 are reportedly coming back in Black Ops 7. Popular Call of Duty leaker @TheGhostOfHope shared that the feature will be in the game. With the official reveal on its way, several leaks regarding how the game will be have surfaced. From the removal of tactical sprint to no doors in multiplayer, the changes are noticeable compared to previous Call of Duty titles. Now, the return of the Specialist Ability will also add a new flavor to the game.

Read on to learn more about what Specialist Abilities are in Call of Duty.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

How will Specialist Abilities work in Black Ops 7? Possibilites explored

Right now, we don't have confirmation of how the abilities will exactly work in Black Ops 7. However, based on how they functioned in Black Ops 3, we can make an assumption. Unlike Perks, Specialist Abilities require players to complete certain objectives, and each ability is tied to a specific objective in the game.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Specialist abilities return in Black Ops 7.

For instance, there might be one ability that reveals all enemies within a specific range. In Black Ops 3, this was called Vision Pulse. The objective could be killing 10 enemies in a row. After completing the objective, you'll be granted the abilities for a short period.

In Black Ops 3, there were specific Specialist operators with their unique sets of weapons and abilities. We are yet to discover if that will be the case in the upcoming title. However, given that Black Ops 7 is set in a futuristic timeline, we may see specific Specialists again.

That covers everything we know about the potential return of Specialist Abilities in Black Ops 7.

