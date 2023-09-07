Warzone 2 animated camo leaked: Expected release window and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will reportedly receive a brand-new weapon camo during the Halloween season alongside the Haunting event. CoD streamer Elliott "Ellrod" Rodriguez allegedly found a suspicious-looking skin while playing in the new Season 5 Reloaded update in a Ranked lobby. It looks spectacular and has glowing marks that can easily catch anyone’s attention.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are going to host a Halloween event towards the end of September 2023. Most seasoned players will remember the first Verdansk Halloween event, which instantly became a hit among the community members. Such offerings also bring new missions and rewards, like operator and weapon cosmetics.

How to unlock new animated camo in Warzone 2

The new animated camo that has been spotted in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may be directly linked to the Haunting event for the platform. Here is how you could probably secure the skin once the event is officially announced alongside all the tricks and treats.

You have to take part in the Haunting event and look through the manifest to get a glimpse of all the challenges that can be completed. Once you complete the challenges, the game should automatically provide the rewards.

The animated camo may also be a mastery reward that you can secure by completing all the challenges arriving with the Haunting event in Warzone 2.

It is important to note that the types of challenges and rewards have not been officially announced at the time of writing this article. However, if Activision follows the past trends, the upcoming Halloween event is likely to bring in spooky cosmetics for the entire player base.

The camo itself is currently unavailable in the game and it seems some players have gained access to it by utilizing different tools. But if you happen to pick up the skin in an online lobby, you can inspect it and freely play around with it.

How does the new animated camo look in Warzone 2?

The leaked animated camo, as the name suggests, has a bunch of moving elements. It has a bright purple design all over the body of the weapon and makes up the abstract stripes that move along. The base color is hard to discern due to the brightness of the purple stripes.

The entire camo acts as a single wrap around the body of the chosen weapon as the base also seems to move around and brings a sense of fluidity. The camo can also feature stickers on its body but they remain stationary over the stripes.

When is the Haunting event starting?

The Haunting event is reportedly starting on September 27, 2023. It is also slated to mark the beginning of the new Season 6 update and bring in loads of new playable content. Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty Twitter (X) pages for further announcements.

