Warzone and MW3 will reportedly have "Shotgun Arrow Ammo" in the near future

New leaks indicate that Warzone and MW3 might feature unique "Shotgun Arrow Ammo" in the near future. This has been brought to the community's attention by a popular data miner, bob. The data miner suggests that this exclusive ammo type will be available for the compound bow, which is yet to be introduced in Call of Duty's Warzone and MW3.

This article explores the possibility of Warzone and MW3 featuring "Shotgun Arrow Ammo," its potential release date, and other relevant information.

Is "Shotgun Arrow Ammo" coming to Warzone and MW3?

Warzone and MW3 will reportedly see the addition of a compound bow and, with it, a unique set of ammunition, including Shotgun Arrow Ammo. While there is no official information regarding the release of either the weapon or the rumored set of ammunition, gamers speculate that it will be added sometime in mid-2024.

WZ and Modern Warfare 3 currently feature only a crossbow that uses unique bolts for ammunition. Similar to the crossbow, players expect the compound bow to feature an extensive list of unique ammunition. There is no definitive list as of now. However, the data mined code indicates that there is a prospect for high-explosive (HE) arrows, gas arrows, and shotgun arrows, amongst others.

Numerous gamers speculate that the Shotgun Arrow will be similar to Apex Legends' Bocek Compound Bow. The Bocek features a unique attachment, Shatter Caps, which allows it to convert arrows into pellet spreads, similar to a shotgun.

If we see the addition of a compound bow for WZ and Modern Warfare 3 in the near future, it will undoubtedly change the meta for both games. Stealthy playstyles will see a massive spike, bringing forth a new dimension to the title.

Note: All the information has been obtained from leaks and data-mined information. Until official confirmation from Activision or Sledgehammer Games, this remains mere speculation.

