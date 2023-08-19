Shadow Siege MW3 Warzone event error code 112: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The Warzone Shadow Siege event, which features a Modern Warfare 3 reveal, is upon us, and players are excited to see what it brings. This event gives fans a first look at the upcoming installment of the rebooted Modern Warfare series. However, some players are encountering issues that prevent them from jumping into Warzone.

One of these problems is Error Code 112. If you want to participate in the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event but cannot because of this error, this guide proposes potential solutions.

Possible reasons for Error Code 112 in Warzone

Warzone is an online game, which means it will be subject to network-related problems. One of the errors that you will encounter is Error 112, which basically prevents you from joining a multiplayer game.

Error 112 is directly tied to potential network issues that stem from several reasons when attempting to play the Shadow Siege event. Those potential reasons are listed below.

Maintenance or outage events for the game's servers

Warzone's servers are crucial in ensuring players are able to connect to the game's online services. This is why performing regular maintenance on them is vital. When server maintenance is taking place, they are usually taken offline.

Aside from scheduled maintenance, there are also situations when the server will, unfortunately, encounter an outage that will lead to it being taken offline, thus becoming inaccessible until restored.

Internet Service Provider-related issues

There are also moments when your Internet Service Provider or ISP is the one encountering problems. These issues can range from a simple network outage to the network being too congested to accommodate your gaming.

Even if you can complete other actions on your internet, slow or unstable connections can lead to you receiving Error Code 112 when attempting to play Warzone.

Router Issues

While your PC's specifications might be powerful enough to run Warzone, there might be another piece of hardware causing issues when you are attempting to play, and that is your router.

There are a few router issues that can still give you access to the internet but preclude any form of gameplay. Such issues could be related to your router's firmware, your Network Address Translation, or which ports are open.

Problems with software that is running on your PC

While playing a game, your PC is also running several other programs or software in the background. A few of them can cause some software issues that clash with Warzone, and it could result in Error Code 112.

Possible fixes for Error Code 112

There are a few things you can do to address the network-related issues preventing you from connecting to the title's servers.

Here are some things you can do to address these problems and get back into the game or confirm if the issue is out of your hands.

Find out if there are any outages

This solution applies to both your ISP's network and Warzone's servers. When there are issues related to the game's servers, you can find out about them by checking social media accounts or using websites that provide real-time reports on whether the title's servers are up. If there is server maintenance occurring, the developers let the people know ahead of time.

On the other hand, the issue could be with your internet service provider and not with Warzone's servers. You can easily tell if your ISP is the one having issues if you are unable to connect to the internet or if you are experiencing intermittent connection. You can always call your ISP's customer support to ask if there are issues in your area.

If the problem turns out to be on Warzone or your ISP's end, you're pretty much unable to do anything except wait for service to be restored. It is tempting to message the game's support team, but this will not speed up the server's restoration at all.

Do some basic troubleshooting

If you encounter issues during a game of Warzone but have confirmed that there is no outage or maintenance for both the game's servers or your ISP, you can do a few troubleshooting steps that might allow you to play again.

The most basic things you can do is restart the game, your launcher, and your PC. If you are still unable to play afterwards, check if there you have software running in the background that could be causing conflict, such as a VPN.

If your issue is still unresolved, check your NAT type to ensure that it is set to open. You can also open ports on your router that will allow the game to connect. Contact your ISP before doing this if you are unfamiliar with port forwarding. You can also contact the game's support team for additional troubleshooting steps.